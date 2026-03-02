Move-out season’s coming, host a yard sale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a senior in my final semester at Ohio University, the upcoming graduation and spring move-out season is on my mind. I’ve lived in the same off-campus house since I started my junior year in August 2024. I’m quite settled in here, and though I don’t consider myself to be a big consumer, I still look around at my belongings and wonder how I got all this stuff.

T-shirts I haven’t worn in a year, old pairs of shoes and other clothes I’ve outgrown: it doesn’t take much to remind me of everything I’ll soon have to pack up and move out. Now is the time to be proactive about the items I don’t need anymore, especially in my closet, because graduation will be here before I know it.

Luckily, I live with two roommates who are in the same boat. One day last spring, while talking about cleaning out our closets, we had the idea to host a yard sale. We felt sure that the three of us could accumulate enough clothes and accessories to set up shop on our front porch on a sunny afternoon — so we did.

Our yard sale was a great success in my eyes; all three of us made money while getting rid of things we no longer needed. If you are an upperclassmen living off campus, you should consider hosting a yard sale this spring move-out season to help yourself downsize. Plus, you never know what another student might be searching for.

Here’s a five-step guide to hosting a college yard sale inspired by my experience:

Step 1: clean out your closet

It’s time for spring cleaning!

Reconsider anything you haven’t worn in a year. Look at the jewelry you don’t wear, shoes, accessories, hats, scarves, gloves and sunglasses. If you have any books, games or other physical media you don’t want, set that aside. Think about furniture you don’t (or soon won’t) want anymore: dishes, glasses and other small pieces.

If you’re thinking about selling something and it’s in a gently-used condition, go for it. Sometimes it’s difficult to let go of items that you feel sentimentally attached to. If you’re stuck on getting rid of something, try placing it in a discard pile and giving yourself time to decide. You can change your mind on the day of the sale. Don’t break your own heart for the sake of downsizing.

Step 2: Plan the sale

After you do the work of sorting through your stuff, the hard part is over. When you’re ready to plan your sale, here are a few points to consider, especially if you live in a college town.

Location is important. If you don’t live in a prominent, walkable area with a yard or patio, think about asking a friend nearby if you can host at their place.

Take a look at your own spring schedule and pick a few weekends that work for you. You don’t have to plan far in advance, just make sure you’ll have time to spend setting up and tending to your shop that day.

“Saturdays are prime, with Sundays being a secondary choice,” according to an article published in Family Handyman magazine. Aim for a sunny day on a weekend. Avoid holidays and any occasion in your community that may impact your customers’ availability. Consider what is going on at your university and if students will be in town.

Spring is also known as “fest season” at Ohio University, so my fellow Bobcats should keep the party schedule in mind. It may be challenging to dodge a fest weekend, but you should still be aware of what’s going on the day of your sale. Find the 2026 fest schedule on @bricklife.ou‘s Instagram.

View this post on Instagram 2026 fest schedule. @bricklife.ou on Instagram

step 3: Set Prices

Your goal is to get rid of unwanted belongings, not make money. Sell your items at a discounted price. Unless you are selling something that’s truly high value, do not sell your things anywhere near the original price. The worth of your belongings is up to you, but try to keep it cheap.

When setting prices, I suggest these two options:

Individual prices. You can purchase price tag stickers to place directly on your items. Or, to create your own, buy a pack of paper labels and write your prices on them in marker. To make two price tags from one label, write one number on the left and one on the right side of each label, then cut them down the middle in two halves.

When customers pay, ask them to give you the price tag back and stick it on a piece of notebook paper. That will help you track your earnings. If multiple people are selling items at once (like your roommates), assign each person a designated marker color to write prices in. This worked well for my roommates and me.

Price sheets. If you don’t feel particular about individually pricing your items, create a price code to hang on a few paper signs. List categories of what you’re selling and set prices for each of them: $3 shirts, $7 jeans, etc.

step 4: promote the sale

Create a flyer to advertise your sale, specifically to share with friends and on social media. A flyer will boost awareness and allow people to refer to the details of your sale as needed.

To design a flyer, you can customize a free template on Canva or use any design method of your choice…as long as you communicate what you’re selling, where and when.

Share your flyer at least one week out from the date of your sale. The day before and the day of the sale, consider resharing the flyer as a reminder.

Post the flyer on your Instagram and Snapchat story. Send it to your classmates and friends. I also recommend sharing the sale with any student organizations you’re in; that can be a fun way to connect with peers outside of your organization.

step 5: host the sale

You’ve planned, priced and promoted your yard sale. Here’s how to set up shop to bring success and smooth transactions.

Create an organized display

Use tables, bins, clothing racks or lay a towel/sheet down on the ground. Keep similar items grouped together to stay organized. Make sure your setup is visible from the street. Try to set aside and showcase your most enticing items, like a t-shirt that might grab someone’s attention and draw them in to browse.

Hang signs

Signs can help you gain customers from neighbors and foot traffic. Think about posting a yard sale sign down the street and one at the beginning of your property to advertise your sale.

If you plan to accept payments from digital platforms like Venmo and Cashapp, hang a few signs around your sale that display your username(s). That will make the digital payment process less of a hassle.

Create an inviting space

Hang out with roommates or friends so that customers feel welcomed. Or, do a calm activity like crafting or working on homework. Play music if you’d like. Your display and flyers do all the advertising for you, so relax, do your own thing and help people purchase what they like.

Take care of what you need

Once people start showing up, you want to stay put and avoid going inside. So, prepare everything you will need in advance. Know where you’ll store cash. Maybe you need pen and paper to track your transactions. Make sure you have water, don’t get hungry, have somewhere to sit and something to do.

what to do with items you Don’t sell

After your sale, you can let friends or family members sift through any leftover items you have. You can also try selling valuable items on Facebook Marketplace and on other re-sell platforms. Or, you can pursue my preferred option: donate to local thrift stores and donation centers. It only takes a quick online search to find somewhere nearby to drop off your belongings.

Even if you don’t ever host a yard sale, I hope this article inspires you to de-clutter your space and prepare yourself for anything life brings you this spring.