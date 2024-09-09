I RATED EACH SONG ON SABRINA CARPENTER’S NEW ALBUM SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In late August of 2024, pop-princess of the year Sabrina Carpenter released her first album since 2022, titled Short n’ Sweet. Since the album dropped, the internet has been going wild for Sabrina’s newest hits. In case you were wondering which songs are bops and which are flops, I’m here to rate every song on the album, for your listening convenience. (Spoiler: there are no skips!) With that being said, let’s keep this short and sweet and jump in.

Track 1: Taste

Taste can be described as the independent girlboss anthem of the season. Touching on elements of an ex returning to another ex-lover, Sabrina makes sure that he remembers what he is missing out on. This upbeat tune can bring anyone’s spirits up out of a messy breakup.

Vibe: Putting on a full beat with the girls for a night out on Court to cheer you up after a not-so-graceful split.

Favorite lyric:

“Oh I leave quite an impression

Five feet to be exact”

Rate: 10/10

Track 2: Please Please Please

We have ALL been personally victimized by a relationship that has us saying “I beg you don’t embarrass me.” Sabrina really hits the nail on the head with the way she pleads throughout the song that the boy she is messing with does not make her regret her decision. The song starts as a slow little jam, but picks up as it progresses into an upbeat tune you couldn’t get out of your head even if you tried.

Vibe: Doing homework in your dorm while simultaneously manifesting your situationship doesn’t embarrass you through song.

Favorite lyric:

“If you wanna go and be stupid

Don’t do it in front of me”

Rate: 9/10

Track 3: Good Graces

Easily one of the most fun on the album, this song is going to make you want to dance. Whether it be at a party or right in the middle of one of your lectures, this song is hard to resist. Sabrina’s catchy song and independent-queen attitude are difficult to rub off. Say “bye-bye” to that toxic relationship. It’s not that complicated. 😉

Vibe: Letting loose at the darty and remembering what a queen you are.

Favorite lyric:

“Break my heart and I swear

I’m movin’ on

With your

Favorite athlete”

Rate: 10/10

Track 4: Sharpest Tool

For when they catch you off guard and act like you two never happened, this catchy yet more relaxed tune is for the confused girlies. Remember, if they do anything Sabrina talks about in this song, leave them! You two may never talk about it, but we sure will.

Vibe: Walking home from their apartment and realizing your worth.

Favorite lyric:

“All your silence is just your strategy

Cause it leaves you so top of mind for me”

Rate: 8/10

Track 5: Coincidence

You know when you just know someone isn’t being 100 percent real with you? Sabrina knows that feeling well enough to write a song about it. The acoustic guitar lines in this song mix great with the descriptions of male manipulation. It’s never a coincidence, ladies!

Vibe: Hitting the block button after seeing she’s in their new profile picture on Instagram.

Favorite lyric:

“The way you told me the truth

Minus 7%

What a coincidence”

Rate: 8/10

Track 6: Bed Chem

Sabrina appears to be reminiscing on the day she met her lovely boyfriend on this track. Funky bass lines and the story of the couple’s chemistry are enough to make anyone vicariously fall in love. We all need the Barry to our Sabrina.

Vibe: Daydreaming about that person in your general psychology lecture who you’re too afraid to even make eye contact with.

Favorite lyric:

“Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent”

Rate: 9/10

Track 7: Espresso

We’ve all heard it, we all love it… the iconic song Espresso was taking over the internet before the album even dropped. This song-of-the-summer from Sabrina is a perfect listen for a good time.

Vibe: Strouds Run beach party.

Favorite lyric:

“Oh he looks so cute

Wrapped around my finger”

Rate: 9/10

Track 8: Dumb and Poetic

On a bit of a more solemn note, Sabrina faces her frustration with a love that doesn’t treat her how she knows she deserves. The said-man in this track is perfect on paper, yet can’t seem to show up in the ways that she needs him to. When you need a good cry over that special someone, Dumb and Poetic is the way to go.

Vibe: When that frat boy disappoints you for the 9283929th time.

Favorite lyric:

“Don’t think you understand

Just cause you leave like one

Doesn’t make you a man”

Rate: 10/10

Track 9: Slim Pickins

The slower vibe of the song Slim Pickins perfectly encapsulates the feeling of knowing that not a single man around you will end up as your future husband. Boys come and go, especially when they can’t even figure out the difference between there, their, and they’re. Remember girlies, never settle…especially if you’re Sabrina Carpenter.

Vibe: Never-ending left swiping on every dating app known to man.

Favorite lyric:

“If I can’t have the one I love

I guess it’s you that I’ll be kissin’

Just to get my fixins”

Rate: 9/10

Track 10: Juno

The album picks back up to a cheerier note with Juno. This song makes falling for someone seem not as scary as it is fun and exciting. If any feeling could be encapsulated perfectly through this song, it would be the butterflies you get when you see them across campus.

Vibe: Reminiscing and telling your girlfriends all about the night out you had with that special someone.

Favorite lyric:

“God bless your dad’s genetics”

Rate: 8.5/10

Track 11: Lie To Girls

Just like the men Sabrina dates, this album is very hot and cold as we are back to a slower jam with this track. On Lie to Girls, Sabrina emphasizes that men shouldn’t have to be untruthful about who they are for girls to like them. At the end of the day, if a girl likes a boy, she can change any red flag to green with the power of her rose-colored glasses. (Her Campus does not condone doing this.)

Vibe: Catching them in a white lie and contemplating whether it’s a dealbreaker or not.

Favorite lyric:

“If they like you they’ll just lie to themselves

Like you they’ll just lie to themselves”

Rate: 8/10

Track 12: Don’t Smile

Last but not least, the album wraps up with a more-chill tune. The soft lofi-esque beat mixed with Sabrina’s words of wisdom to an ex-lover show her subtle struggle with the idea of her ex moving on. We’ve truly all been there.

Vibe: Seeing your ex at the function with someone new and slightly crashing out over it.

Favorite lyric:

“Don’t smile because it

happened baby

Cry because it’s over”

Rate: 10/10

On average, I have to give this album a 9/10 across the board. Sabrina Carpenter’s newest album Short n’ Sweet has truly been a hit. I hope that my unsolicited opinion on this album could be of assistance to the girlies of Ohio U. No matter what your mood is, whether that be falling in love, sobbing over a situationship, going out, staying in, there is certainly a tune on this album for you.