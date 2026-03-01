How to Avoid Over-Consumption, Even When You Want to Buy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over-consumption has become a household term. It’s no secret that buying so much stuff is hurting our planet, our minds, and our wallets. The “underconsumptioncore” trend from a few years ago reveals that on a certain level, we know this is a problem. But consuming less is easier said than done.

Getting to the root cause of why we buy is the key to making changes that will last. To do this, you must find the underlying motivation or desire that is leading you to consume and replace buying with another action that will fulfill it.

I usually buy for one of three reasons: I’m bored, I want new stuff, or I legitimately need something. Thankfully, these motivations can be satisfied without over-consuming.

You’re Bored

The scrolling-to-shopping pipeline is dangerously common. I’m sure you’ve been there: you’re bored, so you decide to go on social media, and it’s only once you’re there that you hear about a new gadget or piece of clothing that you suddenly can’t live without. The problem is that not only will this new product not fix your life, but also engaging with online shopping content will only increase the amount of that kind of content you’ll see.

Instead, try training your algorithm to give you a different type of content. I promise, it’s possible! I’ve noticed a massive difference between the feed on my personal instagram and the feed on my upcycling instagram, solely due to the type of content I reinforce by interacting with. The craft and sustainability reels I see there inspire me to make do with what I already have. A few intentional searches, likes, saves, or even comments can create a shift in what the algorithm shows you.

Try a Craft With Supplies You Have

Physical hobbies like crafts are a great way to learn a new skill and spend time away from your phone, all while doing something creative. The problem is trying a new hobby can often require buying lots of supplies up front. And as much as we don’t like to admit it, a new hobby every other week can easily lead to over-consumption.

This is why upcycling hobbies like junk journalling are so great! Use whatever supplies (even trash) you already have and make a collage. Add some words, whether your own thoughts or song lyrics, and you have made something beautiful without buying anything new!

Hang Out With Friends

Seeing friends doesn’t have to include buying anything. Coffee dates have become the go-to activity for many people, but there’s plenty of cheaper (and more fun) ways to spend time together, especially on a college campus:

Go exploring

Run errands

Work out or take a fitness class

Catch up over a meal on your dining plan or one you cook together

Watch a movie for free via the library or hoopla

Take advantage of the many university-hosted free events. These are great opportunities to have fun with friends and meet new people!

You want New stuff

Novelty is exciting, I get it. But companies are lying to you when they tell you the only way to achieve that is by buying something new. There are plenty of ways to bring new life into what you already own and discover the resources you already have.

Go to the Library

Going to your local library allows you to come home with armfuls of new stuff without buying anything. Even if you don’t want books, there are plenty of tools, cds, and magazines you can check out for free! Alternatively, the archives at Alden are perfect if you just want something interesting or pretty to look at.

Upcycle Your Clothing

Personalizing clothing can be as simple as drawing with sharpies or as detailed as using a sewing machine in the CoLab. You can draw or trace any design on a blank t shirt with sharpies, making sure to set it with heat from an iron or the dryer before washing. You can use bleach to create a design on a dark fabric. You can learn a few simple stitches on YouTube and hand sew a design or make minor adjustments. And of course, miracles can happen through a sewing machine. Invest some time in customizing your wardrobe and it will suddenly feel brand-new again!

Shop Your Storage

If you’re like me, you probably have old decorations and clothing under your bed or in a drawer. Even pulling out a different blanket can make your space feel new and exciting! As the seasons change, make sure to go through the spring clothes you have in storage before buying anything new. You might find a poster you had forgotten about that would be perfect on your wall.

Go to a Clothing Swap

College is the perfect place for clothing swaps. So many people the same age in a small area means lots of unloved clothing just waiting for a new owner. Swapping clothes is a great way to curate your wardrobe by getting rid of pieces that you don’t wear and picking out new ones, all without buying a single thing.

I took a skirt to a clothing swap in Baker last week hosted by the Ohio Voinovich School, and I came back with a beautiful leather bag. Keep an eye out for clothing swaps happening near you!

You need to buy something

Even after replacing much of your shopping with other activities, there are still certain things you need to buy. So remember: mindful consumption is the goal, not zero consumption. First, identify whether it’s a true need. Second, set limits so you only buy precisely what you need. And finally, buy good quality items that will last.

Created by Sarah Lazarovic

Start a Project Pan

Makeup and beauty products are one of the most over consumed items. We often have products just sitting around waiting to expire while we buy more. Project Pan is a goal you can set for yourself to use up those stashes. The idea is to get to the bottom, or “pan”, of the product before you buy another one. Taking inventory and working through what you have will help you make sure that you really need something before you buy it.

Set Limits

It’s not pretty, but setting limits on purchases is one of the most effective ways to cut down your consumption. These limits can be in the form of time, number of items, or price. The 24-hour rule is an example of a time limit. It means that when you find something you want, you have to wait 24 hours before actually purchasing it. This prevents impulse buys.

Number of items or price limits help me especially while thrifting. (Over-consumption even at the thrift store can cause clutter or drain your bank account.) Before I even see what’s at the thrift store, I’ll think about what I’m looking for and decide how many items maximum I should bring home. Alternatively, sometimes I’ll put a price cap on how much I’m willing to spend.

Buy Secondhand or Make it

You’d be surprised what you can find secondhand. Even if there’s no good thrift stores near you, online thrift stores like Ebay, Depop, or Thriftbooks are worth checking out. And keep an eye out for people handing out free items. I got my mouthwash from my brother who had a huge case of travel size bottles. People love to get things off their hands that they won’t use.

Look around your house to see if you can make what you need from what you have lying around. Many household items can be made from things you already own. For example, you can make your own cleaning supplies and cut up t-shirts into reusable rags.

Buy Good Quality

Finally, if you’ve decided that you really need something, buy quality so that you won’t have to buy again for a while. When buying clothing, look for natural materials and precise stitching. When buying food, buy in bulk if possible (e.g. dry goods that won’t expire anytime soon). When buying household items, avoid disposables (when possible). My sister recently gave me a safety razor and I won’t have to buy disposable razors anymore. Do your research before you buy and you’ll thank yourself later.

Over-Consumption is Avoidable

I hope these strategies encourage you to be intentional about the amount you consume. The most important thing to remember is that you don’t need to be perfect all at once. If these ideas help you be a little more mindful than before, they’ve worked. When the urge to buy comes, consider whether you’re really just bored or want something new. If that’s the case, try to replace shopping with another activity. If you genuinely need to buy something, take time to do research and find something secondhand or good quality (ideally both). Your planet, your mind, and your wallet will thank you!