Holiday Gifts On a Budget!

Looking for some creative, meaningful, and non-expensive gifts for the holidays? Take a look at these ideas that your family and friends will love, and so will your bank account!

Gift Baskets:

Gift baskets look super expensive, but by going to the right stores and having a budget, it can be a great gift for a loved one. The basket itself is normally cheap depending on what material you use. Plastic baskets are usually the most inexpensive. Fill the basket with snacks and treats that the receiver would love! Gift baskets aren’t only cheap, but they show the person that you remember the little things about them which is super important in close relationships.

Scrapbook/picture collage:

A picture collage or scrapbook can be a cute and meaningful gift! You can do either of these online or physically. Printing out photos is relatively cheap at about 40 cents per photo, depending on the store. Making a cute collage with the pictures, stickers, and construction paper takes only a few minutes! Picture frames are also available for a cheap price at most stores. You can also create the collage completely digitally! There are free apps to help you create the perfect collage and all you have to do is put it in a frame! Picture collages and scrapbooks are a great way to preserve all your favorite memories with your loved ones!

Experiences/Activities:

Taking someone out to dinner, camping, to the movies and so much more is a great way to give someone the gift of quality time. Many people value quality time over physical gifts. Spending this extra time with someone can bring your relationship even closer and create memories that will last forever.

Board games:

Board games are a another great way for people to spend quality time together. Board games are a great bonding experience and a way to make new traditions with your family or friends. There are so many options to choose from depending on who you are giving the game to. There are logic games, strategy games, team games and so many more. Board games are a cheap gift that can be given to people of any age!

Self care kits:

Similar to gift baskets, self care kits are a cheap gift that is more meaningful than you might think. Self care kits are great for the holidays so your friends and family have something to treat themselves with and relax before the new year. There are premade self care kits or you can create on of your own! Giving a self care kit allows for you to remind your friends and family that they should take a night to themselves.

All of these gifts and more will make for inexpensive yet meaningful gifts for friends and family this holiday season!