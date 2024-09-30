Hocking Hills Trails to Add to Your List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although the temperature’s still been reaching 80 degrees nearly everyday in Athens, September is coming to a close. With events like Homecoming and Halloween during the fall season, there’s no shortage of excitement to come. However, there’s still the weekends and weeknights in between where you may find yourself wanting to get out of your dorm and explore something other than Court Street or activities on campus. Hocking Hills is the perfect day-trip or weekend getaway for anyone to escape to. About 45 minutes away from campus, the state park is full of trails to hike or bike, Lake Logan to fish or kayak at, and tons of cabin rentals. Hocking Hills was actually ranked the fourth-most beautiful state park in the country in 2023!

As someone who grew up visiting the park numerous times on three-day weekends or spring breaks, I’ll be going over some of my top trail picks.

Cantwell Cliffs

Although Cantwell Cliffs is not the most popular or well-known trail in the area, it’s an absolute favorite of mine. Cantwell Cliffs is actually known to be the most remote trail in the park, located about 17 miles away from the park’s most popular trail, Old Man’s Cave. This is nice, because usually the trail isn’t too crowded and allows for more freedom of pacing. The trail is rated as moderately challenging by most hikers, likely due to the amount of eroded steps and steep cliffs. The trail’s most popular feature is dubbed the “Fat Woman’s Squeeze.” In between two large rock walls, narrow steps lead down to the trail, adding an element of fun. Another cool sight are the deep rock shelters that hikers are allowed to veer off to explore. Due to the traffic more popular trails attract, this typically isn’t allowed at them, which makes Cantwell Cliffs more unique. This trail features a rim and a gorge trail, but most people decide to do both in one giant loop. It’s fun to try both to see both the valley and the daunting views from the top.

2. Old Man’s Cave

Switching over from the least popular trail to the most popular, Old Man’s Cave is well known for its wide variety of unique features. The main trail branches off to other well known spots, such as Cedar Falls and Ash Cave, which makes it very versatile and perfect for exploration. Some of Old Man’s Cave’s most well known features are the Devil’s Bathtub, the A-frame bridge, stone footbridges, and the tunnel that leads out to the middle falls. It’s not a very difficult trail, but there are sections with steps. In my opinion, it’s a great introduction to Hocking Hills to see all of the most iconic views and landmarks. The natural beauty of the entire trail never fails to amaze me! Be aware that it will most likely be crowded no matter what time you’re there, however.

3. Conkle’s Hollow

Probably the most strenuous trail in the park, Conkle’s Hollow is known for having the highest cliffs in the area. There’s both a Rim Trail and a Gorge Trail at this nature preserve. The Gorge Trail is relatively simple, yet beautiful with views of waterfalls and the lush flora that envelops the valley. The Rim Trail is the trail infamous for its high cliffs and narrow walkways. It opens with wooden steps that climb nearly all the way up to the top. The Rim Trail is a 2 mile long loop, tracing around the edges of cliffs and then eventually descending down more steps to the bottom of the gorge. Definitely exercise caution on the Rim Trail if you plan to pursue it!

4. Ash Cave

Although it is a very short trail, this trail is most defined by the main attraction: the largest recess cave east of the Mississippi river. Perhaps the most photographed spot in the park, this trail is known for it’s beautiful sandy cave that typically has a small trickle of waterfall dripping from the top. Personally, I’ve seen a couple weddings take place here because of how beautiful of a view it is. If that doesn’t convince you to make the trip, I don’t know what will. The trail begins with a paved walkway that leads to the cave. After taking multiple pictures of the beautiful views in the cave (obviously), you can continue along up wooden steps and down a dirt path that leads back to the parking lot. The area also contains several picnic tables and even a shelter that would make for a perfect day of hiking and then a picnic for lunch!

5. Whispering Cave/Hemlock Bridge

A relatively new trail at the park, Whispering Cave has several points of entry, including from Old Man’s Cave and Cedar Falls. Personally, I’ve only been once, beginning from the steps that descend to the trail behind the new Hocking Hills Lodge. The trail splits off in two directions, one heading towards Whispering Cave, and the other descending down to the Hemlock Bridge. The cave itself is breathtaking and similar to Ash Cave, with a wide recess and a waterfall that is over 100 feet tall. The lower area leading to the swinging Hemlock Bridge feels unlike any other Hocking Hills trail I’ve been on. It was very peaceful and quiet in the wilderness of this path. The trails are rated to be pretty challenging because of some of the excessive incline/decline spots, but the views are well-worth it, in my opinion.

6. Rock House

The closest thing to a real cave in the park and not just a cave recess, Rock House has a colorful history. The cave is known to have housed early Native Americans, pioneers, and even criminals seeking a hideout. Now a state park trail, the attraction is unlike anything else located in the park. The main corridor is about 200 feet long and 25 feet high. It’s a pretty spacious cave, although it’s usually packed with eager visitors. After leaving the main cave, there is a pretty steep hike up a dirt path back to the top. This trail also features a couple shelters with picnic tables, which would also make for a great picnic spot!

7. Cedar Falls

Finally, Cedar Falls is known to be the largest and most iconic waterfall found in the park. The main trail is only about a half mile, with steps and some boardwalks leading down to the falls and then leading back up. There are other trails that lead to Old Man’s Cave, Ash Cave, and Whispering Cave as well known as the Buckeye Trail and Grandma Gatewood Trail. I have personally never done either, but would like to eventually one day. Typically, Cedar Falls is a quick stop for my family, but it doesn’t make me appreciate it any less. It is definitely a must-see spot in the park if you’ve never been before!