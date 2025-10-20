Fall Fashion 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What kind of outfits are you seeing on campus and how your fall fashion wardrobe is fitting the trends.

Whether you’re sticking with the trends every year or expressing your own unique style, I along with many other college girls want to know what the trends are this year for fall fashion. Further down, you’ll see the different types of clothing I found most popular on platforms such as Pinterest and TikTok. These statement pieces and more mellow features were found by searching “fall 2025 outfits/ fashion.” Keep in mind, however, all these looks and pieces are what the algorithms want me to see, so your own personal searching may be more catered to your independent style. I highly recommend looking on your own to get more outfit ideas and what to buy next when it comes to the colder weather!

Shoes

UGGs – the Ugg mini boots and slippers are back this year and one of my personal favorites for a fall outfit

Birkenstocks – specifically the Boston clogs (I know you’ve seen them)

Leather boots – I’ve seen a wide range of boots in this year’s lineup, especially Dr. Martens or taller boots that go with shorter bottoms (shorts, skirts, etc.)

Most shoes I’ve seen are usually paired with a longer sock so it peaks out of the shoe, providing both comfort/ warmth and a tiny detail to your outfit.

Bottoms

Commonly, I have seen a lot of girls wearing skirts for fall days even if it’s honestly too cold to do so, but it looks cute. A lot of jean and corduroy skirts are making an appearance this year, however, providing a bit of warmth even though your legs are aired out. But, a nice pair of black tights would look really good with the shoe options, especially if you have one of the shoe options listed above.

As for pants/jeans, low rise is making a comeback this year and I am personally here for it. I used to be against low rise because when you sit down the back sometimes billows out; however, if you get over that factor, low rise pants are really flattering on a lot of different body types and builds!

Tops

As is gets colder, having a long sleeve top is a must no matter the rest of the outfit you’ve assembled. Whether you have a cute, chunky sweater, a long sleeve basic, or any sweatshirt lying around your room, it’s important to take colors into consideration. On Pinterest specifically, I see a lot of whites, browns, and reds (burgundy) being utilized in fall outfits this season. We’ve all heard of the sandwich method and let me tell you, if you don’t feel like necessarily putting together an entire outfit everyday as long as you apply the sandwich method, you still look put together even if you don’t really feel like it.

Although I personally hate to do it, I have to admit, layering your tops looks really pretty. All it takes is a simple white baby t-shirt and a button up sweater and you earn like infinite cool points.

*here’s some examples I found and really like and here’s the link to my Pinterest for more ideas: https://pin.it/3MVETfQ1Q*

The Cherry On Top

Accessories really elevate your outfit whether you realize it or not. Next time you’re putting together a cute fall outfit, look at the difference between adding a belt, or a headband and notice how much of a difference it makes.

Putting together a cute, trendy fall outfit doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive either. Listed above, I mention a few items that are more expensive than any of us like to admit, albeit they are good quality. But, a lot of the smaller details don’t have to be expensive. Somewhere as easy as Amazon or Walmart actually have a lot of good layering pieces for really cheap, but still sustainable quality. Wanting to abide by the fall 2025 trends doesn’t have to be a huge hassle if you don’t make it one.

Having said everything so far, it’s still important to express your individuality and what makes you you. Don’t feel like you have to look exactly like the girls you see on Pinterest or TikTok that looks like they have their whole wardrobe together because odds are, they don’t. Dressing cute to your standards shouldn’t be a nuisance, so have fun with it and don’t afraid to experiment!