Espresso Yourself: Eight New Coffee Pairings to try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it: the iced vanilla latte or caramel macchiato can only get you so far. While we’ve learned to love and chug that sweet, cold-brewed goodness, here’s five new coffee flavor pairings for your next trip to your local coffee shop.

The Samoa

Everyone knows (and loves) this Girl Scout cookie, but have you tried it in coffee form? Order your coffee however you like it – latte, iced coffee, whatever your milk of choice is – and add caramel, coconut, mocha, and almond. From that sweet carmel-ly taste to notes of shortbread, this is the perfect mid-week pick-me-up!

The wedding cake latte

Have your cake and eat it too – and it doesn’t just have to be on an anniversary! A mix of vanilla, almond, and caramel syrup creates the best coffee flavor. If you’re feeling something different, you can also order it as a chai. My absolute go-to on a sunny morning!

the floral latte

If you prefer a softer, more herbal flavor in your coffee (or maybe you’re a retired tea-drinker), this is the combination for you. Lavender, honey, and vanilla merge perfectly for an equally sweet and florally morning cup. Served best over ice and with a good song in your headphones!

The sweet and salty

Move over, 7 Brew – you can make a sweet and salty coffee anywhere! The perfect life-hack to this drive-through sensation is ordering white chocolate, caramel, and toffee in your drink. Perfect for if you’re torn between a sweet or savory treat!

The Campfire Special

For my summer camp counselors: this flavor combo will bring you back to late-night fireside talks. Toasted marshmallow, almond, and caramel creates the best flavor dupe that will leave you wanting s’more!

The fruity pebble

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why don’t we mix it into our daily coffee? Get your own cereal-inspired drink by ordering vanilla and raspberry in your morning cup. The absolute best nostalgia-inducing caffeine boost is waiting!

The pumpkin spice remix

If you’re wanting something different than your traditional PSL, get yourself the new latte on the streets. Mix pumpkin, caramel, and toffee for some free-falling pumpkin-y goodness. Try it hot, and make sure to bundle up in a turtleneck for all the fall vibes!

the almond joy

We all get it – maybe the Almond Joy sat at the bottom of your trick-or-treat bag, but this coffee re-imagination will reframe your opinion. Coconut, mocha, and vanilla blend perfectly in this ode to your childhood candy jar!