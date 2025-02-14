AT-HOME EVENT IDEAS FOR THE SWEETEST GALENTINE’S EVER

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means some of you single ladies might be feeling like your night will consist of watching Netflix alone in bed and ruefully watching everyone post their significant others on IG. If you don’t want that to be you this year, look no further! There’s nothing better than spending the holiday with the girls you love, and I have a few ideas to make your ‘Galentine’s’ celebration a special one!

1. Diamond painting

You’ve all probably seen it on TikTok: the ASMR videos of people using wax to stick diamonds to paper and make beautiful designs. I think this would be an adorable thing to stay in and do with the girls for Valentine’s Day!

Find some kits on Amazon and get creating!

2. Valentine’s cocktails

What better way to spend the night than to find some fun cocktails (or mocktails) on Pinterest and enjoy them with the girls! There are hundreds of ideas for Valentine’s Day-themed drinks you can find on the Internet!

Drink responsibly, ladies. ;)

3. Bouquet making

Got a green thumb? Making bouquets for the girlfriends would be the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day!

No better way to tell someone you appreciate them than with flowers.

4. beauty product swap

If you’re down for buying gifts, head over to your local cosmetic store and pick out some beauty products to have a gift exchange!

I hope that this article gave you a few ideas for you and the girls this Valentine’s Day! <3