There is something truly thrillifying about the release of Wicked: Part One – and no, I’m not talking about Jonathan Bailey in those sexy boots. Theater kids are getting street cred, and with the rise of a bunch of triple threats comes lots of responsibility. So, from a self-proclaimed Broadway expert, here are five gateway drug musicals that will really get you on that Great White Way grind.

1: Mean Girls

Yes, it is a musical. A super fetch one. If a movie-musical is your vibe, Mean Girls is definitely the way to go. What’s there to dislike about a cult classic movie, especially one with twelve Tony Noms. Plus, it’s on a US national tour until the end of 2025, so wear your pink and run to your local theater. If live theater isn’t your thing, you can find the 2024 musical movie on streaming services, but any theater kid will tell you: the musical is way better.

2: Hamilton

WORK! This classic needs no introduction. Every hot girl had a 2020 Hamilton phase, or blasted this album trying to cram for their junior year APUSH exam. Winning 11 Tony Awards for its Broadway debut, this historical-rap musical broke barriers. You can watch the pro-shot on Disney+, or see a production in New York City, London (weird choice, but okay!) or see a touring production from the Angelica or Philip tour in a city near you.

3: Hairspray

The nicest kids in town will take you to the 60s for this high-tempo, wig-shaking, charleston-ing musical! If Jonathan Bailey is your type, please go watch James Marsden as Link Larkin in the 2007 movie. Or Garrett Clayton in Hairspray Live. Either will do the job. The 2007 movie is available to stream, and the Live production is available on Prime Video.

4: Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice! Just say his name three times and you’ll get free tickets to this national tour. Anyone with a TikTok account has easily heard snippets from every song on this album, so might as well hop on over to Spotify and give the OBC Recording a listen.

5: waitress

Sugar, butter, flour, kleenex: four things you’ll need after watching this pro shot. Sara Bareilles portrays the lead, Jenna, and wrote the music, giving very much Lin-Manuel Miranda vibes (if Hamilton makes you cry, wait till you experience this). For the newcomer who wants to dive deeper into musical theater, this is the way to go.