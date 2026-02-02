7 Reasons to Watch “The Housemaid”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“The Housemaid” is a recent film released on December 19, 2025. Starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar, this thriller movie has caught the attention of many viewers. Millie (Sydney Sweeney) is looking for work and accepts a job as a housemaid for Nina and Andrew Winchester. What seems like a perfect family will soon reveal to Millie that there are darker secrets to be discovered.

If you love a thriller – “The Housemaid” has a very exciting plot and surprised many viewers. At first, the movie has little conflict, but as it goes on, small conflicts arise to create even bigger ones. The pacing of the conflicts is enough for viewers to realize that there is something deeper going on in the house.

If you love plot twists – “The Housemaid” has a one huge plot twist and many small plot twists proceeding the first one. Many viewers were shocked and could never have predicted what was going to happen.

If you love Psychological movies – Each of the characters in this story have an interesting backstory. There are many shifts in power dynamics filled with dark secrets. This gets viewers invested in the story and sees the perspectives of multiple characters and their thoughts while the story is unfolding.

If you loved movies based on books – The movie “The Housemaid” is based on the book written by Freida McFadden. The book was a 2022 bestselling psychological thriller. The book also has a sequel called “The Housemaid’s Secret.”

If you love an engaging story – This film had viewers pulled in from the first scene. It keeps viewers engaged the whole time and you could never predict what would happen next. The story engages viewers to try to figure out the mystery behind the Winchester family.

Strong lead performances – All three lead actors/actresses bring strong performances in this movie. Critics and audiences are particularly impressed by Amanda Seyfried’s performance as Nina Winchester. Her portrayal of the character was described as engaging, captivating, and the highlight of the movie.

If you love a nostalgic, female-driven movie – The overall vibe of this movie has specifically caught the attention of fans who enjoy female-driven psychological thrillers. If that is you, definitely check it out!

Go check out “The Housemaid” in theaters or on streaming services!