Listening to this Podcast will Drastically Increase Your Dopamine Levels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Oglethorpe chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are living in an era of political upheaval and social turmoil. The media we are exposed to often reflects the depressing state of the modern world, and therefore adds to our anxiety levels. It is incredibly refreshing, and often necessary, to find a form of media that allows us to escape into a world of humor, nostalgia, and hope. In their podcast Direct to Video, cohosts Brett Miller and Alexa Rowe capture these rare glimpses of happiness and create truly hilarious and relatable content.

First airing in April 2023, Direct to Video features two social media frequenters (they prefer not to use the term influencers) discussing classic films. The hosts were brought together when they discovered their common interest in discussing, recreating, and critiquing Disney’s content on their social media platforms. Many of their common followers even encouraged the two to make content together, as they clearly have a common interest and are equally silly and hilarious. Due to living in different cities at the time and therefore not being able to meet in person, Miller and Rowe filmed their first several episodes through Zoom. Even though the two were hardly acquainted at the start of the podcast, their platonic chemistry was obvious from episode one and has only gotten stronger since. Now both hosts live in Los Angeles and clearly have a lifelong bond.

Each Direct to Video episode focuses on one film, typically a Disney film. Miller and Rowe both watch the film before recording and discuss it chronologically, often stopping to discuss their preconceptions, favorite moments, unpopular opinions, etc. Additionally, they always dress up as characters from the film, adding to the disarming and hilarious nature of the podcast. What’s interesting about the motion pictures discussed in Direct to Video is that they are typically highly recognized films that most people cannot say they have actually watched. For example, Snow White and Pinocchio, films featured in episodes one and three of the podcast, are very prominent films in our culture but are not often watched anymore. Rowe and Miller unpack the nearly ninety-year-old classics, discussing the problematic and outdated aspects, as well as the unforgettable and classically-Disney elements.

As a listener, I have learned so much about Disney and Disney’s influence on our culture, despite considering myself a Disney fan before tuning into Direct to Video. I may have known the general plot of many classic Disney films, such as Dumbo, Bambi, Tarzan, and The Aristocats, but I have no recollection of actually watching these films. Listening to their plots summarized by two adults with varying levels of nostalgia for these films and incredible senses of humor has given me new perspectives on these cultural classics. I appreciate not only the hosts’ honesty about problematic elements of these films, such as racism, ableism, sexism, etc., but also their thoughts on the magical Disney animation. I feel as if I know the hosts personally because of the vulnerability, nostalgia, and self-deprecating stories they infuse into their episodes. Additionally, they create a welcoming environment accepting of neurodivergent, queer, and racially diverse listeners.

Ultimately, Direct to Video has provided me with a lighthearted and cathartic outlet for my anxiety. I began listening to this podcast weeks before returning to Oglethorpe University for my senior year. I was aware I took on an absurd amount of extracurricular activities this semester and was starting to feel suffocated by the immense workload I was taking on. However, after randomly finding Brett Miller’s Instagram page and discovering his podcast, I was brought into the magical world these two create. I am not typically a podcast fan, but I can truly say Direct to Video has been the best form of media I’ve consumed in ages. I would recommend this podcast to anyone looking for a form of escape and two new internet besties who truly make you feel like one of their close friends.