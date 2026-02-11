When Romance Meets Sustainability: 3 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and it doesn’t have to come with extra waste. Flowers eventually fade, chocolates disappear, and plastic packaging sticks around for decades too long. Nothing is more romantic than a gift that’s sustainable and thoughtful! Here are three crafty gift ideas that are eco-friendly and will last a lot longer than “I love you” novelties.

Chunky Knit Blanket

One Valentine’s Day, I finger knitted a blanket with extra thick yarn using a beginner-friendly crochet pattern tutorial for my boyfriend. I had no prior experience with crocheting before I tackled this project, but there is no crochet hook required when using jumbo yarn and working with my hands made it a lot easier. It was a great gift that he is still using years later! I followed an old tutorial on TikTok, but there are many videos online under the search “Easy Chunky Knit Blanket” using the same pattern. Once I got the hang of it, crocheting this blanket took me around six hours (or the whole first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty) to finish, but it all depends on how large you decide to make it.

Box Full of Handwritten Notes

A handwritten note is one of the most thoughtful gifts you can get for any holiday, so why not make your partner a whole box of them? For this gift, all you need is a box with a lid, paper, scissors, and something to write with. I found a box at a second-hand store, but I also recommend utilizing creative reuse centers for any crafty project! The next step is cutting little strips of paper to write your notes on; you don’t have to write a lot for every strip, but for some of them, you could write cute stories or longer notes. These might include one of your favorite memories you share with them, one reason you’re proud of them, or why you’re grateful for them in your life. I also suggest decorating the box with stickers and ribbons to make it more special for your significant other. This is a gift that someone can always turn to whenever they’re looking for a pick-me-up!

Hand-drawn Decorative Plate

A creative gift idea that I always see online is hand-painting upcycled plates, and it’s a lot easier than it seems. All you need is a porcelain plate (make sure that it has no cracks), sharpies or paint markers, rubbing alcohol or water, and a couple of q-tips. Make sure the plate is clean before starting, and then you get to work on the design! If you make any mistakes during this process, dipping a q-tip in alcohol helps to wipe anything off. You could draw each other’s birth month flowers, a line drawing of a spot that’s meaningful to the both of you, or a simple design of your initials with your anniversary date. After you’re finished, wait 24 hours for it to dry, then bake the plate in the oven for 30 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Take it out and you’re done! Plates are an underrated canvas that can be used to represent so many special moments between you and your significant other, have fun with it!

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be over-the-top to be meaningful. Choosing to make a crafty gift that’s one-of-a-kind shows that you love and care for your partner without being basic and wasteful. Remember, it’s always sexy to be eco-friendly and ethically resourceful!