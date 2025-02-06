The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Donald Trump returns for his second term as President of the United States, the nation is at a cornerstone of significant policy and administration change. Trump’s initial days in office have been flooded with executive actions aimed at reshaping various facets of the government and American society. This article aims to break down and give insight to the areas Trump plans to change or even completely replace.

Immigration and U.S. Borders

Trump’s immigration policies, which include allowing U.S. military personnel to act as immigration officers and framing migrant flows as a national security threat despite restrictions under the Posse Comitatus Act, could have a profound impact on immigrant families. Trump directs the creation of Homeland Security Task Forces in all 50 states, empowering state and local law enforcement to act as federal immigration officers to combat cartels and transnational criminal organizations. Trump plans to redefine birthright citizenship, asserting that children born in the U.S. to parents without permanent legal status are not citizens, though this order faces federal court challenges. He prioritizes continued construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and forbids “catch-and-release” in favor of detention and deportation. He aims to end parole programs allowing family reunification for immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela while their visa applications are pending.

International Trade, Business, and the Economy

Trump plans to direct executive agencies to reduce consumer prices and mandates progress reports from a top White House economic adviser every 30 days. His strategies, such as identifying unfair practices and considering a global supplemental tariff, could potentially have a significant impact on the U.S. economy. The review of U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement terms for a potential renegotiation in 2026 could lead to more favorable conditions for the U.S. Proposed policies include 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods starting Feb. 1, increased tariffs on China, and establishing an “External Revenue Service” to collect trade-related revenues. He seeks to review fentanyl flows from Canada, Mexico, and China for possible tariffs or sanctions and consolidate trade reviews by April 1, 2025. Trump also plans to suspend U.S. participation in the Global Tax Deal, temporarily pausing the TikTok ban for 75 days to reassess security risks and explore a U.S. buyer, and prohibit government officials from pressuring social media platforms to address misinformation, citing constitutional speech rights. The potential impact of these policies should underline the urgency of the situation for the public and stakeholders.

Climate, Energy and the Environment

Trump’s energy and environmental policies, which are being implemented with a sense of urgency, include withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, halting funds to the International Climate Finance Plan, and declaring a “national energy emergency” to expand energy production through eminent domain and the Defense Production Act. He seeks to expedite energy projects by directing the Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies to bypass permitting processes under wildlife protection laws. Trump aims to eliminate Biden-era policies promoting electric vehicles and renewable energy, instead prioritizing fossil fuel production. This includes restoring suspended leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and rolling back federal limits on hunting and trapping. He plans to block wind energy leases on the Outer Continental Shelf and repeal regulations deemed burdensome to energy production, focusing on oil, gas, coal, and nuclear energy. Additionally, Trump intends to override California’s water protection efforts to redirect more water to the Central Valley and Southern California.

Diversity, Transgender Rights and Civil Rights

Trump’s policies aim to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across federal agencies, requiring the elimination of DEI positions, action plans, and environmental justice roles within 60 days. Agencies must report past DEI efforts, including contractors and grant recipients, and terminate a long-standing anti-discrimination executive order. Federal DEI officers are effectively placed on leave pending their role’s elimination. Trump plans to repeal Biden-era directives on racial equity, LGBTQ rights, and educational initiatives for minority groups. This could have a profound impact on LGBTQ rights, as he mandates recognition of only two genders—male and female—on government documents and in programs. He seeks to reinterpret civil rights laws to exclude gender identity, dissolve the White House Gender Policy Council, revoke Title IX protections for transgender individuals, prohibit federal funds from promoting “gender ideology,” and ensure men are not housed in women’s prisons or detention centers.

Federal workers and Government Structures

Trump proposes the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, to recommend federal spending cuts, with each agency required to create DOGE teams to collaborate. He plans to freeze federal hiring, with exceptions for immigration, military, and essential services, while prohibiting the use of contractors to bypass the freeze. Trump intends to block new federal regulations until his appointees are in place, mandate all federal workers return to in-person work, and make it easier to fire or reassign senior civil service officials and other federal employees who fail to align with administration policies. He also calls for a “Federal Hiring Plan” within 120 days to set new hiring standards.

Healthcare

Trump’s plan to repeal Biden-era directives, which aimed to expand Medicaid access, simplify Affordable Care Act enrollment, and reduce prescription drug costs, could bring potential benefits. While statutory provisions like the $35 insulin cap, Medicare’s $2,000 annual out-of-pocket limit, and drug price negotiations remain intact, his intention to revoke Biden’s COVID-19 policies and withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO) could lead to new opportunities. This would halt future funding and end U.S. participation in WHO Pandemic Agreement negotiations. Trump has also directed officials to identify alternative U.S. and international health partners to replace the WHO relationship, potentially opening doors to new healthcare collaborations.

Foreign Policy and National Security

Trump plans to cancel Biden-era sanctions on far-right Israeli groups accused of violence against Palestinians and direct Secretary of State Marco Rubio to align State Department operations with an “America First” foreign policy. He seeks to re-designate Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist organization, reversing Biden’s earlier decision, and will define the National Security Council’s membership and procedures. Trump intends to pause all U.S. foreign development aid for 90-day efficiency reviews, with Rubio authorized to lift the freeze for specific programs. Additionally, Trump will grant temporary six-month security clearances to key officials awaiting background checks and repeal Biden’s executive order on artificial intelligence, removing its development guardrails.

Nationalism

Trump ordered the restoration of Mount McKinley’s name, honoring the 25th U.S. president and reversing Barack Obama’s 2015 decision to rename Denali. However, the name of the surrounding Denali National Park remains unchanged. He also mandated that all new federal buildings adhere to architectural standards that reflect classical and regional traditions, requiring his approval to ensure the designs “uplift and beautify public spaces.” Additionally, Trump decreed that U.S. flags remain full-staff on Inauguration Day, temporarily overriding Biden’s 30-day flag-lowering tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away in late 2024.

The Capitol Riot and 2020 Campaign Redux

Trump, in response to the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack and alleged misuse of federal agencies, issued a series of directives that have sparked controversy. He commuted sentences and granted pardons to individuals involved in the attack. Trump also tasked the attorney general with reviewing federal investigative actions during Biden’s presidency to identify any potential ‘weaponization’ of the government against his supporters with recommendations for remedial actions. He further directed an investigation into U.S. government dealings with social media platforms under Biden, alleging censorship, and revoked the security clearances of 50 individuals accused of aiding Biden’s 2020 campaign through their statements on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Additionally, Trump called for a report from the director of national intelligence and CIA director within 90 days to prevent intelligence agencies from influencing domestic elections.

With all of this information, it’s important to stay informed by the right sources. Some media might be too biased for actual facts to resurface, but news outlets like CNN, PBS, or AP news are good and reliable outlets. It’s also important that you read multiple sources so that you can triangulate what might be true and what might be biased. Stay informed, stay safe, and keep having conversations with the people around you, because having community is what is most important in this day and age.