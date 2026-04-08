Tips For Surviving an Asynchronous Class

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest: asynchronous classes can be kind of stressful. While the flexibility it can provide for one’s schedule is a definite upside, asynchronous classes have quite a few downsides. In more recent times, they have been becoming more and more integrated into curriculums since the COVID-19 pandemic. As someone who dislikes the asynchronous class structure but is currently taking one, here are some tips for how to survive and even thrive in an asynchronous class.

But first, what is an asynchronous class? For those not in the know, it is a type of online class without scheduled meetings. The instructor uploads all the class materials to an online platform, for my school it is typically Canvas, and the students must work through the material on their own time during the semester.

As you can probably tell, this is a class structure that can work great for working students who would need the flexibility to work around their shifts, but it is not an ideal structure for people who struggle with regulating their own time. With that in mind, here are some tips that will hopefully help you succeed should you ever find yourself needing to take an asynchronous class.

First, you should treat the asynchronous class like you would any other class. Set aside about an hour or so twice or thrice a week, and go through the content in small chunks. It is much more beneficial to gradually build your understanding of the material over the course of several weeks, rather than try to learn it all in one study blitz.

Second, take good notes. In an asynchronous class, the professor is often very hands-off with the class, so you will have to work through the class materials on your own. It can be intimidating to think about learning tricky college concepts without a professor to guide you in a classroom. I have found that taking notes on what I am reading has helped me understand what I’m learning.

When you take your notes, don’t just copy what’s on the modules and call it a day. Slow down and think about what you’re writing. Try to write it in your own words. When you spend this kind of time and energy on the notes you are taking, the concepts you’re learning are more likely to stick.

Third, be wary of due dates, as well as which assignments are graded versus which ones are not. That way, you will know which assignments are time sensitive, and which ones can have a more flexible timeline. I don’t encourage skipping non-graded assignments altogether; depending on the class, they can be helpful in reinforcing your understanding of the material. Be especially wary of test dates and project due dates. Test due dates generally tend to be very inflexible, and projects often take days or even weeks of work to complete.

Fourth, don’t be afraid to use the professor as a resource, if your online class has one. Check the professor’s syllabus for their office hours and how to contact them if you want to schedule a meeting. Or, if you have a simple question, you can email them during the day.

These are my tips for surviving an asynchronous class. Each of these has helped me alleviate my anxieties over the asynchronous class I am now halfway through taking. While these tips may not work for everyone, I hope that, if you’re reading this in anticipation of an online class, you have found at least one of these helpful.