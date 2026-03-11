The Woman Who Inspired Me: Genie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been lucky enough to grow up with women who inspire me everyday, like my mother who works two jobs to help keep food on the table and passions alive, my grandmother who taught me about music, my sisters that work towards individual growth, my best friend that continues to live authentically against adversity, and my dance teachers that taught me the meaning of being an artist. I am eternally grateful to these women, but there is one that has inspired me from day one; with her poise and guidance, I was able to figure out what career I wanted to pursue. She is the owner of the dance studio I grew up going to: Genie O’Hara.

This woman is a force of nature. She is the director of a preschool program and a dance studio director. She also raised three kids as a single mom and has been fighting Lyme Disease for as long as I have known her. Against all odds, her tenacity and ability to forge ahead is something I wish I had. Genie stands up for what she believes in, and it is reflected in the way she directs and educates within her studio. She wants everyone to feel included and wants kids to experience the joy of dance.

In the many years of knowing Genie, I know two things remain true for her—the first being education comes first. As a preschool director she wants to ensure her dancers are learning in both classrooms. This is why she would, mostly, hire public school educators as dance teachers for her studio. Genie’s second philosophy is that everybody should dance. Genie ensures this by providing classes at various levels, including a class called Dance Abilities; it’s specifically designed for those with disabilities that love to dance, and these kids are shining stars. Along with this there is also a scholarship for dancers in need, one I have partaken in many times. This scholarship helps reduce the hefty prices of dance classes so that everybody can dance. Genie does everything in her power to create a safe, caring, supportive, inclusive, and enriching experience for all dancers.

As I have watched Genie teach, she has conquered many different challenges like navigating teaching dance through a pandemic, finding a new dance competition for eager dancers to attend at the last minute, and many injuries. I got to volunteer closely with Genie for my last two years of high school, and I saw how she got through obstacles first-hand.

Throughout everything, she still maintained a grace and eloquence that can only be described as ‘like royalty.’ If a dancer misbehaved, she wanted to figure out how their reaction came about and how she could help. If a dancer wanted a specific dance costume, she would post in a dance teacher forum and get that costume for her dancer. Genie makes sure dancers are wearing age-appropriate costumes they are comfortable in, which is a rarity in the dance world. She will spend hours upon hours rhinestoning costumes for her dancers so they can shine on stage, literally. She creates elaborate props, dances with fun storylines, and goes above and beyond for her dancers.

Genie has instilled a few traditions at her studio, including my favorite, called Love Notes. Every year, dancers write to each other about what they admire about them, to lift them up, praise their dancing, and so much more. I have personally kept all of mine. Secondly, Genie writes speeches about the seniors that are leaving to go on and do whatever comes after high school for them. They also get a children’s book specifically picked for that dancer and one additional gift. The year I graduated we got a necklace with a compass and our initials on it, along with a keychain. I also kept my speech. One of my favorite parts states: “We all depend on you, Kayla, for everything from color-coded schedules to band-aids and scissors to brilliant ideas and tender reminders of our worth”.

This is my favorite part, because I can credit two people for helping nurture these traits within me; first, my mother, secondly, Genie. I hope that I can be half the amazing dance teacher that Genie is one day. I will strive to put my students first and create a safe, welcoming environment for everyone. I will work endless hours to rhinestone costumes to help my students shine on stage and stand out. I will try to become the teacher that everyone can depend on. I will do my best to keep going because everybody deserves to dance. I will also never forget the teachers that taught me how to do my first pirouette or calypso, the ones who I chatted with on the floor for hours with my friends, the teachers that let me take some creative freedom because they cared about my opinions. I will put in the work and drive, in hopes of becoming half the teacher and half of the woman Genie is. For, as she said to me in my senior speech: “I admire her tremendously”.