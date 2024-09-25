The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Backstory

The Homeless World Cup is a street football (or soccer) tournament co-founded by Mel Young and Harald Schmied in 2001. The two men had just left a homelessness conference and were discussing how to get homeless people involved in the inspiring experience of eradicating homelessness. Eventually, they came to one of the most brilliant and simple conclusions: football. The game that has been acknowledged worldwide would be their way to change the world, and in 2003, the first Homeless World Cup took place in Graz, Austria.

The Beautiful Game

Last March, Netflix released a movie featuring Bill Nighy called “The Beautiful Game,” a heartwarming film inspired by the true stories of past players of the Homeless World Cup. I had originally watched “The Beautiful Game” with my family, believing that it would be an upbeat underdog story about believing in one’s ability to rise above their circumstances. By the end of the film, everyone was an underdog, Davids facing the Goliath of homelessness. I was sobbing and overcome with inspiration from everyone’s ability to be there for one another; that the rise doesn’t end with me, but starts with us. Together – that’s the solution.

“Nobody can save themselves, we save each other” -Protasia,“The Beautiful Game”

How does football help?

When you place people who are homeless on these soccer teams, what you’re essentially doing is taking individuals on the same level out of a sense of exile and telling them they’re actually a part of a community. They then begin to lean on the people they’re teamed with, not just sharing a common experience, but parts of their own stories. A bond is struck and each learn to take responsibility for their lives because they have a responsibility to their teams. The fastest way to let someone know they’re not alone is to show it. Those who are a part of the tournament feel empowered, going from individuals who are ignored or rejected by the world to being active representatives of their country. All are given opportunities to grow, obtaining the skills and knowledge to rewrite their stories.

This week, 450 football players from around the world will compete in a game that could change the world for the better. That’s 56 teams from 42 countries, playing in the 19th tournament. A world without homelessness, that’s the goal: this is the Homeless World Cup. Let’s not just live in the world, let’s help change it!

To learn more about the Homeless World Cup and other projects, or to get involved visit: https://www.homelessworldcup.org/

To watch the tournament for free: https://www.plus.fifa.com/en/showcase/890abde9-0eba-4ae0-8639-c6239e340564