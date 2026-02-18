The Blade Angels: Inspiration on Ice

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time again, where every four years athletes compete on behalf of countries around the whole world. This year, we have the Winter Olympics, Milano Cortina 2026, held from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22. Among the many winter sports taking place such as skiing, hockey, and curling, figure skating is the one catching the media’s attention this year. More specifically, the USA’s women’s figure skating team trio known as the Blade Angels.

Alysa Yiu

Alysa Yiu is a 20-year-old skater from California. Liu first started skating when she was 5, and became the youngest ever U.S. Figure Skating champion at 13 years old. After helping team USA win Bronze in Beijing Olympics 2022, she announced her retirement at age 16. She states the reason she took her retirement so early was to take time for herself to live a normal teenage-girl life, and pursue her own education and passions outside of competitive skating.

What makes Yiu’s comeback to figure skating is her reason behind it, and the passion that drives her skill. She came back to skating casually in 2024, and her love for the ice was reignited. Yiu describes figure skating as “first and foremost, an art form.” She performs to songs by artists like Laufey and Lady Gaga, pushing an alternative shift to the traditional classical music that figure skaters often perform to such as Tchaikovsky and Beethoven. Yiu is also well-known for her “halo” hairstyle, and alternative fashion, showing that alternative girls can be athletes too. Yui is pushing the growing narrative that not all athletes have to look or act the same.

Amber Glenn

Amber Glenn is a 26-year-old from Dallas, Texas. Amber first started skating when she was 4 years old, and has now become a three-time U.S. national champion. Glenn is well-known for being the first openly queer woman to compete on behalf of the USA in the Olympics this year. She is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness. Glenn’s skating style is recognized by her modern-twist on the sport, similar to Alysa Liu, performing to artists like Madonna. Her performances are far from a boring watch, consisting of triple axels and daring spins. Glenn’s passion is clearly seen when she is performing on ice.

Going into this Olympics, Glenn states that she is hoping to become the first U.S. woman to medal in singles since 2006. She is showing others that you can be a highly-skilled athlete while also advocating for what is important.

Isabeau Levito

Isabeau Levito is an 18-year-old Italian skater raised in Southern New Jersey who started skating when she was just 3 years old. Regardless of Levito being the youngest of the three women on team USA, she is just as qualified and skilled, which was proven after winning the 2023 U.S. National Championship at just 15 years old. What makes Levito’s skating so unique is her classical dance style of figure skating. Many of her performances are seen less as showing of technical ability, and more so putting on a performance to the music. Her skating is seen as an art, perfecting programs rather than attempting difficult jumps. As an Italian from New Jersey myself, I am more than excited to see Levito representing the U.S. this Olympic season!

The Origin of the Blade Angels

The title of the Blade Angels was given to the trio by one of their own, Alysa Liu. She states that they voted on the name together as a group, after Isabeau suggested “Powerpuff Girls” and another suggestion from the group being “Babes of Glory.” These girls are going into this Olympic season with strong synergy and sisterhood, as well as passion and remarkable skillful skating. The name Blade Angels perfectly attributes to the trio’s elegance on ice, as well as their grit and passion.

Where to watch

This powerful trio will be performing starting on Feb. 6, and it is worth watching their unique performances this Olympics season. If you are wondering where to watch these ladies perform, the Olympics will be live on Peacock, and available right from the Olympics website as well. Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito will be making history this Olympic season, and it is important you watch these girls live! The Blade Angels were born to make history on ice.