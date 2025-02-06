The Arts and Humanities: Beacons of Hope and Creativity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we take a look around the world today, it is safe to say it is filled with remnants of history, new technology, and vast figments of colorful minds and creations. With the rise of big corporations and money-hungry authorities, there has also been a decline of investment in two important subjects that shape and build our world today: the arts and humanities. When we think of the arts, we think of physical forms of paintings, sculptures, musical talents, etc. When we look at humanities, it ranges from stories, culture, and the fundamental building blocks of society. So what has caused the fall of budgeting for these subjects, and what can we do to combat the threatening loss of these crucial elements to life?

In 2020, the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data system calculated that college students graduating with a liberal arts or humanities degree had fallen under just 200,000; this percentage shows a drop in the field between the percentages 16 and 29 since 2012. In other cases, some students have switched their majors from humanities to fulfill their degree in another field, presumably a STEM major. The drop in degrees for the arts and humanities contributes to the dying passion and funding for these fields of study. As the passion grows duller, so does the ability to look for jobs pertaining to these majors in the market.

PITCH INTO THE PAST

Art and history have always existed. They are evidence that the world uses in order to analyze, create, teach, educate, and remember. Key eras in history such as Ancient Greece, The Renaissance, and the world wars have impacted the world, leaving artifacts that are taught and preserved in schools and museums. Artwork from these eras of history and time periods continue to pump important details and memories into our modern world. Humanities and art in the past have been used as a gateway for historians, artists, and even the general public to learn and adapt in life. There have been teachings about laws, the government, inequality, ways of living, and economics. Their existence is what shapes the very core of our world and our understanding of it.

History and art have ruled our worlds beyond textbooks, preserved museum artifacts, and documentaries. The two coexisted as a way to demonstrate political, societal, and economical events during the Prehistoric ages, providing a safe haven for explorers and philosophers. History has fueled the foundations for law. Discrimination and inhumane practices have impacted the world over decades. As we’ve progressed and evolved, certain laws and the push for change helped people and society slowly rebuild itself, centering justice and activism for many marginalized communities. With history in our eyes, our world today continues to learn from it.

MODERN DAY DISCREPANCIES

As the world progresses, so do the people and the environment around us. The decline of the arts and the humanities have taken a toll on the creative world due to large corporations and the overall lack of funding for the two fields. The rise of STEM (Science, Technology, Economics, and Mathematics) courses taken by students across the country and even the globe also lead to this decline. The number of humanities degrees continues to deplete, nearly 25% from 2012 to 2020 in comparison to the steadfast increase of STEM or STEM-related studies in education, as well as in the work field. Even though one can argue that STEM is important to humanity, the arts and humanities are equally as important to us. Engines run rampant all around us. Medicine helps save thousands of lives every single day. And without the law, there would be no structure. But without the foundation of architecture, we would not have engineering models. Without the history of law and economics, there would be no evolution for change. The arts are what fuel us to stay alive and make us feel alive. Without colors, there would be no basic structure.

It is also safe to assume that capitalism has contributed to the decline of the arts and humanities throughout the years. STEM fields tend to benefit from high incomes and proper funding due to excessive production and consumerism. Think of car companies and expensive products advertised daily on television or social media. As the funding and demand grow for them, all attention falls futile for the latter. Humanities and arts positions do not thrive for very long in this situation, nor therefore thrive at all.

BUILD THE FUTURE

So, what can we do to keep art and humanities alive? The best and most effective way is to keep creating and learning. A lot of colleges across the United States and around the world offer a variety of courses that focus on art, liberal arts, and humanities. Education, social work, law, international relations, and art history are a few jobs that may result in earning a degree in these fields. Write that novel you have been itching to write. Draw or paint upon the empty canvas that has been sitting in your room for weeks now. Educate and talk about what you have learned in your history class or on the daily news with the people around you. Engage and be creative. These are the keys in preserving the importance of imagination, creativity, and antecedents.