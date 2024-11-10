The Arrest of Love Island Star Hannah Smith 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter.

Love Island was a hit show this summer with great breakout stars. In the show, Hannah Smith was part of the cast for the beginning of the summer season. Despite being a hit on the show for her funny and high-energy personality, on Sept. 30 she was escorted out of a concert venue for being disorderly and performing an obscene and disrespectful act. She had targeted a female African American officer, who she allegedly kicked and was physically violent towards. She then threw out racial slurs and a horrifying threat towards the female officer stating that she’ll murder her and her sister for absolutely no reason. She was booked on two felonies, but released on bond the next day.

With this information, let’s explore the historical elements that lead to this racism. Even though Smith prefers to date black men, there is a clear racist bias against black women. This also leads to exploring the contradiction of how some white women can like black men but harbor negative feelings toward black women. Next, we can discuss the racist connotation of black women in general as negative stereotypes have damaged the community. Finally, I want to give ways we can uplift black women instead of harmful stereotypes that contribute to damaging the black women’s community.

As we consider the fact Hannah Smith is a racist, one could argue this is intertwined with a subconscious racist bias that could be traced back to post-World War II. During that period, African American men were seen more with white women as interracial relationships started to boom. This brings us to today where we see so many beautiful interracial relationships flourishing because of the beauty of one taking the time to learn about the other’s culture.

Some white women date black men because of ridiculous stereotypes that are based on sexual presumptions fueled by racist undertones. A big example of this is black men only being pursued because of their sexual body parts and stereotypes; not based on just wanting to explore a new culture. It doesn’t help that society has also put a staple on black women as being “ghetto” or “ratchet” based on (once again!) racist stereotypes built on by races other than black. How can black women feel comfortable dating when stereotypes keep us in a box we didn’t ask to be in? It’s extremely contradictory! Even just doing their jobs, black women are being attacked by back-of-head racism by white women like Hannah Smith who comes out violently purposefully. It has become this scary theme of the contradiction against white women dating black men, but having a hidden hatred for black women. This may stem from feeling like the “better option” when compared to black women based on harmful stereotypes.

Lastly, I want to emphasize the importance of uplifting black women instead of believing in racial bias that is spread in the media and even society as a whole. The internet loves to praise black women on the forefront and then bash and ridicule them behind the scenes. Smith is a prime example, demonstrating friendship even with the “Love Island” top two, Serena Page and Jana Craig (black women), but seemingly having a hidden bias against them. There needs to be more information spread on how to check unchecked bias in other races when it comes to black women. The more informed people are of these behaviors that they think are not racist or bigoted, the more we can become a better-moved society. Black women face unnecessary ridicule, and as a black woman myself, I want to see more change in approaches to situations such as Hannah’s that demonstrate that even with white women being in proximity to blackness, you can still be a racist. So in conclusion, the arrest of Hannah Smith was more than just racism, it is a tap into the fragility of some white women feeling jealous and bitter towards black women.