The 2023-2024 winter slump is coming to an end. Seasonal depression and cold, cloudy days will soon be over, which means it’s time to begin preparing for the best part of the year (in my opinion)! It’s easy to let the dreary weather get you down and make you not feel like your best self. The lack of sun and outdoor time plays a big part in this internal feeling that many people experience. Confidence and motivation levels struggle during this time, but there are a few things you can do to fix this by summer. Many social media platforms suggest expensive and unrealistic ways to have a personal “glow-up,” however there are plenty of ways to accomplish this, no matter your circumstances.

Hair:

If you want to change up your hair for summer, going with a lighter color or getting highlights is usually ideal. If you have dark hair naturally, you could get highlights to make your hair appear brighter. If you have light hair, you could go even lighter or add some blonde highlights. Getting hair done at a regular salon can cost hundreds of dollars. This can be very unrealistic for college students, however, there are cheaper ways around it. You can go to a local hair salon school where they charge hair services for a fraction of the price of a professional salon. You can also do a box dye or highlight on yourself at home (it can be harsh on your hair, so researching and not using them frequently is suggested). Another thing you can do to help your hair for the summer is weekly hair masks. This keeps your hair healthy, especially when spending more time in the pool or ocean.

Makeup:

Makeup doesn’t have to be expensive. Getting a solid tinted moisturizer that has SPF in it paired with some waterproof mascara is the way to go! A new favorite makeup technique that I have been doing is adding blush down the bridge of my nose and some highlighter to the tip of my nose. This creates a sunkissed look and is perfect for a glowy complexion. Bronzer will also be your best friend because it will create a natural tan.

Clothing:

Getting new clothes can be expensive, however, it doesn’t have to be. When thinking about cheap trendy clothing, people usually assume they have to shop at Shein. While it is true, they are cheap and trendy, it’s also terrible for the environment. A much more environmentally friendly option would be thrifting at places such as Goodwill, Plato’s Closet or a local thrift store. For thrifting tips, you can click here to be brought to an article that offers a guide to thrifting written by our chapter.

Nails:

If you are like me and think getting $60 nails from the nail salon is unrealistic, this is the perfect little life hack for you. Go to your local drugstore and find their nail section. Here, you can select an acrylic nail set that usually ranges from $5 to $10. They have all types of colors, designs and lengths. My personal favorite is Kiss nails because it comes with a nail file, cuticle tool, and high quality glue. They usually will last about 10 days for me, when I’m patient and take the time to do them correctly.

Health:

It is always important to be healthy and live a healthy lifestyle, no matter the season. However, summer seems to be when most people care more about their health and physical appearance. This can be due to wearing bathing suits and other clothing that shows more skin, as compared to winter. Eating healthy doesn’t have to be expensive. There are plenty of low-budget healthy meal recipes all over the internet. Another aspect that contributes to health and well-being is working out. There’s always the gym option, but for those on a tight budget, there are other alternatives including going on a walk or run, swimming, biking, hiking and many more physical activities that can help contribute to good health.

With all of this being said, you are perfect just the way you are. These tips are meant to help you feel confident and happy with yourself, because if you’re like me, confidence can be a struggle! Putting time and effort into your physical appearance and health pays off in more ways than one. It boosts confidence, increases overall well-being and makes you feel more content!