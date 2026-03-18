Remembering Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 12, 2026 at around 10:43 a.m., Old Dominion University police received calls regarding an active shooter on campus. I, among many other students, was instructed by the university to follow the Run-Hide-Fight protocol. One man, however, was not able to run, hide, or fight that day.

The gunman had targeted ODU’s beloved ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah while he was teaching a class in Constant Hall, one of the academic buildings on campus. Shah was a native Virginian who had served in the army since 2003 as an Aviation Operations Specialist. He graduated from ODU in 2007 with his bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a minor in Military Science. While serving in the army, Shah piloted helicopters over many military operations. He held many awards, including the Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, and Air Assault Badge, to name a few. According to Shah’s alumni profile, he was an advocate for minority and veteran business education, and held many awards regarding combat heroism as well as diversity and inclusion honors.

Above all of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah’s achievements and awards, he was known as a leader and a heroic protector of his community. Friend and fellow cadet Carlos Ortiz spoke with CNN on his reaction to Shah’s death. He described being friends with Shah and said that he was always a funny guy and a devoted family man; Ortiz recalled that, “he was just a beautiful soul.” His friend also described how Shah had retired from his military work, and he was hoping to spend more time with his family and students. He regarded him as an “amazing officer” and that he put all his heart and effort into serving the United States.

Among the people that are honoring Lt. Col. Shah is a member of the Norfolk community who had only met him once. Lisay Suhay, a neighbor who lives down the street from ODU’s campus, has set candles and flowers in honor of Brandon Shah. She states that she only had a single, 15-minute conversation with him when he was running past her house during ROTC training, but he left a mark. “There are people that you meet once, and they change the way you feel.” Suhay says that she had a flag at her house that Lt. Col. Shah liked, which read, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.” It is clear that Shah chose to lead a life of kindness.

Following this tragic event on campus, I want to encourage ODU students to attend an event being held by ODU’s National Council of Negro Women which will be focused on remembering, honoring, and celebrating Lt. Col. Brandon Shah’s life. This event will be held on March 23 from 11-3 p.m., as well as on March 24 from 12:15-1:15 p.m.. Students, faculty, and community members will be painting the ODU rock in honor of Lt. Col. Shah, as well as laying flowers and reflecting on his life. This event will also be paying tribute to ODU’s ROTC team and their contributions to the community. Thanks to Lt. Col. Brandon Shah’s bravery, ODU is Shah Strong, and will work to honor the memory that he left for the community.