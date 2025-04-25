Protesting Femininity with Fashion: A Look into History and Modernity with Style

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“This…stuff? I see. You think this has nothing to do with you?” Miranda Priestly, The Devil Wears Prada

In reference to The Devil Wears Prada, I’ve always been like the Andrea Sachs of the world. The movie features Sachs entering the world of fashion magazines as she becomes an assistant to the feared Miranda Priestly. In the beginning of the movie, she scoffs at the idea that anyone could care about fashion this much. Throughout the movie, we watch as she begins to value what she wears and how she presents herself. I have always cared about what I wore, but comfort has taken priority over fashion for most of my outfits. One of my New Year’s resolutions was to take more pride and effort in what I wore, and I intend to start making good on that.

Our outfits are the world’s first impression of us and hold more power than people realize. Clothing is an extension of you; your thoughts, ideas, and personality. Fashion can be your own personal protest; it has that power, and what you wear can give you a voice when you’re too afraid to use your own.

Fashion as an art of protest has been utilized for decades, so I wanted to discuss the topic of protesting the traditional idea of femininity. Fashion in the 1970s was a statement. Hair was typically long and feathered, with bangs being a popular style. When walking down the street, you would often see women in some kind of blouse with bell bottoms. Patterns were popular, as well as jumpsuits and fringe. Women were taking their freedom in their own hands, and being a housewife was no longer the only option.

In the ’70s, there was a feminist journal titled “Ain’t I a Woman?” and in 1971, an unnamed writer for the journal told her story of the decision to cut her waist-length hair. For so long, it had kept her captive, so much so to the point that the thought of touching the scissors near her tresses was enough to make her “stomach contract in terror.” She detailed how the bold decision to cut her hair incredibly short welcomed her to freedom she had not previously experienced. Now, instead of being “just another pretty girl,” she could live authentically without societal stereotypes weighing her down. She could avoid men’s stares, she didn’t feel like people were looking at her anymore, and most of all, she no longer felt that her “identity was tied to femininity.” She could simply be herself.

So, how have women used fashion on a bigger scale to protest? Starting in 1848, the Suffragettes fought for women’s right to vote, and while unconventional at the time, fashion was a small, but crucial, aspect of their protest! It wasn’t their only mode of attack, but it served them well and had a deep impact. They knew that by dressing a certain way, they were more likely to achieve their goals. With that in mind, they made sure to embody the idea of fashion and curated their own feminine energy through stylistic choices. They wore specific colors, with purple symbolizing loyalty, white for purity, and green for hope. You could see these colors being displayed on their clothes at every protest and event they organized. They also used accessories like jewelry, belts, bags, and shoes to show their support or opinion on the matter of women’s voting. Dressing like this allowed for the women to be uniform and stand together as a group, rather than looking disorganized and nonfunctional. Despite the tense climate they were working under, they never lost their own unique flare and style.

Another example, and one I think tends to be overlooked as a form of protest, is the Hippie Movement, which began in the mid-1960’s and peaked in the ’70s. Hippies protested the Vietnam war, racial injustices, lack of women’s rights, and LGBTQ hatred. They met these angry, violent world events with protests shrouded in peace and love. They wanted to reject the consumerism-centric, individualistic way of living, and instead live a life with community and recycled items. They had very distinct choices of fashion, famously characterized by their bell bottoms and tie-dye. Colorful shirts were worn because it was a convenient and inexpensive option, unlike anything other people were wearing. It allowed the hippies to stand out in a way that very obviously promoted their happy, community-centered nature. In a world of war and hatred, they aimed to make it a little brighter, one outfit at a time.

Many think that femininity is represented by things like long hair, daily makeup routines, constant manicured nails, or clothing pieces like dresses and skirts. In reality, femininity is a different and unique concept for every woman. This should not only be common knowledge, but knowledge that is comforting to all. As a woman belonging to an organization that uplifts femininity in all of its unique ways, the historical trend of women standing up for themselves and their individuality has always resonated with me. With this in mind, I asked members of the Her Campus at ODU Chapter to share their idea of what femininity was. Below are two responses that I wanted to share.

Cristina Rodriguez Velez: “I personally feel that most people, clothes, makeup [products], etc. are not inherently feminine but instead, people use material items to support the way they embody the notion of femininity from within themselves.”

Alanna Ivey: “[Femininity] to me is being soft and nurturing, kind of like the color pink. I feel like light colors, more ‘girly’ looking clothing, and the energy you exude. How you carry yourself shows a lot and to me being gentle, soft, and sweet kind of leans more towards femininity.”

Both members had very different interpretations of femininity. I feel as though Ivey’s idea is the most similar to the idea that many people carry, while Rodriguez Velez’s left a good portion of it up to the individual person and how they choose to see it. There will never be a right or wrong answer, only different interpretations, both equally valid. These quotes signify that being individualistically feminine is a wonderful, proud thing, and show that you can use fashion to challenge the idea of typical femininity. You can cut your hair in a traditionally masculine way and still feel feminine. You can never wear a skirt or a dress in your life and still be feminine—the same goes for makeup or nail care. You can protest traditional notions in your daily life in your own unique way! Many tend to forget that protests don’t require blocking streets and hundreds of people involved to be worthwhile. Your voice and your actions as one person are enough.

To protest in your daily life, you don’t have to be a part of a large group fighting grave topics like women’s suffrage or war. You can choose to simply just stand out in your own special way. Cut your hair and reject the typical “feminine” look, never wear a dress, or have dresses be the only thing you ever wear. The beautiful thing about fashion and expression is that it lies within the individual; you can do what you feel is right!