Preparing To Study Abroad with Her Campus Members

Old Dominion University has an exceptionally low rate of students who study abroad, with just one percent of the student body doing so. Despite such low statistics, four of ODU Her Campus members, myself included, were accepted into study abroad programs for this upcoming summer.

When I first started university, I had the intention of double majoring in creative writing and cinema. As time went on, I dropped the cinema major and replaced it with world cultural studies. However, I still dreamt of creating a film in some aspect one day. So, when I saw that there was a documentary filmmaking study abroad program in Costa Rica this summer, I jumped at the opportunity. After talking to my advisors to make sure the credits would transfer to my degree, I grew very excited.

Although the coordinator for the trip told me that I was guaranteed to get in, once the official acceptance letter popped up in my emails, it all became real. While the excitement is undoubtedly still there, my fears and nervousness eventually manifested along with it. One thing that really helped me with this anxiety was talking to other members of Her Campus who are going through the same thing.

Sydney Alleyne, a first-year fashion merchandising student and staff writer for Her Campus, is going to Paris for 11 days with the fashion merchandising program. My main reason for studying abroad is to get travel experience, while Alleyne “didn’t just want to go anywhere, [she] wanted to go to a place that was central to what [she’s] doing.” As an aspiring public relations specialist for a luxury brand, she has to “get ready to be in a professional environment because we are going to be studying at fashion schools in Paris with other students.” Thinking about the future is something that college students are constantly having to do. “If there’s any way that I can gain more experience and get used to the life that I am trying to build for myself, I want that,” said Alleyne.

Although Alleyne’s trip is more business-oriented than mine, we are in the same boat when it comes to the preparation. A few things that I have been doing to get ready for Costa Rica includes researching the animals, insects and plants that are in the area I will be in. I have also looked into public transportation routes in hopes of seeing more of Costa Rica than where I will be located. Since my trip will be about a month long, I have been creating a long list of everything that I might need, from hygienic supplies to hiking boots. Alleyne mentioned a few things that I had not yet thought of. One of which is physically preparing for the trip. “I’ve been going to the gym to try and build up muscle mass, in my calves especially, because there is going to be a lot of walking and long days,” said Alleyne. Other ways that she is preparing for the trip are through adding the Paris time zone to her phone, stocking up on business attire, and “trying to gain a basic sense of French.” Although this will be her first time leaving the country, she certainly seems to be thinking about everything that will further her experience.

There are a lot of nerves, excitement and anticipation for the both of us. We are both mostly anticipating the same thing, which is simply arriving in a new country that we have never been to before. Alleyne said, “that first step off of the plane is going to be crazy.” It truly will be a very surreal experience and one that neither of us can fully comprehend at the moment. While studying in a foreign country is an amazing opportunity in itself, these trips also allow us to make connections that could shape our future. “Miss Davis, the head of the fashion program, was telling me she had students who went to the Paris trip and then relied on those connections years later and got a job back in Paris,” said Alleyne.

While there are certainly a lot of things to be nervous about, at the end of the day, both of us were given such an amazing opportunity and I know we will live it to the fullest. For now, we are just counting down the days until we are abroad.