ODU Dance Spring 2026 UDT: Sneak Peek

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What is UDT?

UDT stands for University Dance Theatre. This is the show the ODU dance program puts on once in the fall and once in the spring. This performance is where the dance program displays their talent and shows what they have been working on all semester long.

I specifically like to highlight the Spring shows because these include pieces choreographed by ODU students! At the end of the fall semester, the dance program professors choose a few dances choreographed and put in a previous Dance Associations showcase. This is a huge honor. This year the student choreographers are Jahla Smith, Makayla Jones, and Nariya Monet. This semester also includes three dances created by ODU dance staff and a piece from guest artist, Christal Brown.

THis SPrings Dances:

ODU’s Hip Hop & Culture and Dance Composition professor James Morrow is bringing a second piece to UDT this school year entitled “Not Yours.” This dance is all about the human gaze. Changing your perspective on how you interpret people looking at you or how one can learn to overcome the effect of the public’s perception of themselves. The costumes for this piece have been uniquely embolised with spray paint by Morrow. This is truly one you do not want to miss.

Rebekah Chappell is making her UDT debut. As the newest professor for the dance program, teaching both Ballet and Improvisation, Chappell is bringing a contemporary ballet piece to the stage this semester. “Fields” actually has historical undertones, touching on the infamous ballet Kingdom of Shades. This ballet is known for its unjust characterization of Eastern cultures; and Chappell’s piece is all about taking that ballet flipping the script and using it to empower dancers to know they are perfect as they are. Truly a valuable message in this day and age. This talented cast will be taking the stage in simplistically stunning costumes. I cannot wait for everyone to see this work of art in this semester’s UDT.

“Between the Trees” is adjunct Modern and Dance and Its Audience professor, Victoria Fink piece for this Spring’s UDT. Transporting you to the forest where the cast doesn’t just become one with nature but is nature. Through the exploration of nature being the calming force within our lives and turning to it in a time of need. I have the pleasure of being a part of this talented cast and this piece is so fun. I feel like a fairy frolicking through the forest while simultaneously feeling like a witch brewing up potions. I cannot wait for the cast and I to take the stage and show you the amazing work Fink has created.

Straight from the Dance Association Showcase stage is “Public View.” Choreographed by Jahla Smith, she originally created and performed it in high school. This piece touches on individuality and getting caught up within a facade; whilst also touching on learning who you are and how to live authentically. This combination of hip hop and contemporary fusion is unlike anything I have seen or been in before. I am honored to be a part of this talented cast and bring Smith’s vision to life.

“No Permission Needed” is choreographed by the Dance Association’s very own President, Makayla Jones. When I asked Jones about her piece, she said it was about going against how Black women have been put down by society. This piece embraces Black women’s individuality and encourages them to be themselves unapologetically, learning to love their mind, body and soul, and living life with no permission needed to be the powerful and amazing women they are. This piece is action-packed, full of amazing music, and a true showcase of each dancer’s individuality- you do not want to miss it.

Nariya Monet is an entrepreneur, choreographer, and small business owner to Blush by Nariya Monet. As far as I am aware, this is the first solo performed in UDT history. Entitled: “Words I Leave Behind,” this piece is about the hesitation and fear of saying what you really feel. It explores the uncertainty of if you will stay or leave and if you are doing so with what you feel unsaid. This piece is gorgeous with the insanely talented soloist and understudy that captivate the audience and tell this story with elegance and poise.

Guest Artist

Christal Brown is an author, movement enthusiast, mother and the astounding guest artist for ODU’s UDT this semester. She is a professor at Middlebury College and a vision coach. Her extensive experience across America is beyond impressive, after getting her BFA at the University of North Carolina: Greensboro, she went on tour then continued to perform whilst being an apprentice. Brown then moved to New York and became a principal performer for the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance company. Afterwards, she founded the dance company INSPIRIT that is dedicated to bringing female choreographers together to create. Brown has done residencies at multiple other colleges/universities and put on performances at renowned locations like the Kennedy Center, in Washington DC.

The Road, the Car, the Wound, and the Healing is not one you want to miss as it is different every night. Yes, you read that right. There are three casts that all have different, yet similar choreography. Brown has created a collaborative piece about community, individuality, love, and everything in between. The fine-tuned nuances are different, but the core itself is the same. This is unlike anything I have heard of, seen, or been in before. I am lucky to be a part of this amazing piece and creative process. Brown is truly a visionary and I cannot wait for her vision to come alive on stage for everyone to see.

You do not want to miss this show. I am definitely biased as I am privileged enough to be in three pieces, but this program is so talented and deserves to be highlighted. I cannot wait to see everyone take the stage. If you want to see the show tickets are on sale now and at ODU’s very own University Theatre on Hampton Boulevard. Do not fret if you think you cannot make the hour and half long show because it runs from April 15 through 18, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. with an extra on Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m. Come see what the ODU dance program has been working on!



To get involved with the dance program you can always come to the performing arts building on ODU’s campus and talk with our student outreach coordinator Sherika Morman. The program’s opening meeting takes place the first activity hour every semester (Tuesday) and auditions take place at the second activity hour of the semester (Thursday). ODU also has its very own Dance Association, offering masterclasses and a student-choreographed show each semester- where everyone is welcome.