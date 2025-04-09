Norfolk Eco-Justice: Art of Environmental Justice and Kim Suddorth

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The one thing that humankind collectively shares is our mother Earth. As humans, rapid consumerism and demanding lifestyles have continued to exploit our Earth for generations. As the time has passed since Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in January, he has been outspoken about his visions for what environmental justice could mean in the future. The existence of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is being threatened by the Trump administration. The biggest threat to environmental justice here in Norfolk is the sea levels rising due to the city’s proximity to the coast, which has continued to concern those that live in the area. While this is all relevant information, I want to talk about what environmental reciprocity means and how you can get more involved in cultivating a safe and healthy Earth. On March 27 and 28, an event called “The Art of Environmental Justice” was held by the Old Dominion University Environment Justice Club. As someone who is a member of this club, I can say with full confidence that this event took a lot of community work and passion for our environment. There were people from all sorts of local organizations, eco-friendly craft tables, and an event speaker: the chair of the Norfolk city planning commission, Kim Suddorth.

The organizations and individuals I spoke to at the event all had their own message to share about why they do their work and what they want to convey to those fighting for environmental justice. A few of the organizations included The Sierra Club, a non-profit organization aiming to advocate for environmental policy change. John Luker spoke about speaking to local delegates about issues but also city council, as they believe the city council may have a greater effect and understanding. The Elizabeth River project, another local non-profit, focuses on restoring the Elizabeth River, and exploring how we can keep our environment clean. In the 90s, the river was known for being so polluted that no one would go near it. I had the pleasure of speaking to Ru Williams, the Environmental Justice Coordinator of the Elizabeth River Project, who spoke about the importance of restoring and caring for our environment, especially in lower income and black communities. They spoke about the environmental hazards that are impacting communities of color and those in socioeconomic disparity. A very unique and surprising organization I spoke to was the Park Recreation and Tourism Studies here at ODU. I spoke to Dr. Adam Fix, who delightfully educated me on this program here on campus and what they aim to do. He explained that he often gets students wanting to become park rangers, or others just interested in general sustainability, such as business majors. Fix quoted a famous mountaineer, John Muir, summarizing why he believes environmental justice is important: “Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where Nature may heal and cheer and give strength to body and soul alike.”

“To love a place is not enough. We must find ways to heal it.” Robin Wall Kimmerer, “Braiding Sweetgrass”

The craft tables at the event included an upcycling table dedicated to making tote bags and pet toys made from donated clothing. There was a plant propagation table that provided reused jars as vases and allowed people to paint and customize their plant’s cup; they also provided helpful information for taking care of propagated plants. The event also consisted of a jellyfish water bottle making table, which was a craft where you could make a jellyfish statue from recycled water bottles! The last craft table was a “crochet sustainably” pop-up, where they provided fluffy yarn and crochet hooks for making something of your own. They also provided yarn made out of tied up plastic bags, which was done by the Environmental Justice Club. They had a lot of information at their table about how to crochet sustainably, such as using natural fiber yarn, finishing yarn before buying more, and crocheting what you will actually use and keep.

Kim Suddorth, the chair of the City of Norfolk planning commission, spoke openly at the Art of Environmental Justice event about how one is to advocate for our Earth. During her speech, she shares how “environmental justice found me” throughout her career. She is known as the first black woman in her position as chair. Suddorth spoke openly about the abolishment of the DEI programs and how it has significantly inhibited sustainability progress in our government. She states that “meaningful change starts from the ground up” and that “our goals should scare us, just enough.” Her speech highlights how vital environmental justice is right now and how the Trump administration is working for corporate polluters, not the community of Americans who want to see their Earth survive. Suddorth says we must be more resistant and show up for our environment. We must be resilient and work hard as a collective and take action as a community. A big message that Suddorth shares to our community is to go where you are celebrated and be a part of a community and family that shares the same passions as you. Suddorth states: “If you’re not at the table, you’re likely on the menu.” The younger generation must work to insert tables that we deserve a seat at. Show up, take up space, and be assertive. “You are powerful. Put that power to use.”