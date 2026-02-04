Next Chapter in Curls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trying to curate the perfect curl routine is extremely overwhelming, especially once stumbling upon the never-ending wall of potential products. How do you know which items are fads and which actually have benefits? Consider this the next chapter in your curl journey.

Bounce Curl Brush: $26.99 USD

The Bounce Curl Define Brush took TikTok by storm, and the curly girls are obsessed. The Define Brush has wider edges, great for creating the perfect defined curls with the illusion of finger-curling. However, for those who prefer more volume, Bounce Curl has a Volume Brush with smaller edges, built to lift and separate the curls for great volume.

Tangle Teezer: $16.99 USD

Detangling is the worst step of any curly hair routine. With three sizes, the Tangle Teezer is the perfect detangling brush no matter your hair texture. The Naturally Curly brush has firm bristles perfect for detangling 3c-4c curls while minimizing breakage. The Tangle Teezer Mini has regular flexible bristles, great for smoothing straight hair. The Tangle Teezer Large is designed specifically for thick, curly hair; it has an extra 108 bristles to leave hair both tangle-free and frizz-free.

Continuous Mist Spray Bottle: $5-10 USD

A spray bottle is necessary when styling curly hair! The Continuous Mist Spray Bottle makes it easier to keep hair wet while styling. The mist refreshes and evenly hydrates curls without drenching them, making styling less messy.

Diffuser: $40-300 USD

Diffusers give controlled heat to dry curls as the last step in a routine. As a girl with thicker curls, waiting for my hair to air dry takes too long. To minimize dry time, popular diffuser brands include: Wavytalk, Fromm, and Dyson, but there are plenty of other options—so don’t feel limited by the label.

Satin Accessories: $5-15 USD

Satin hair accessories are great for maintaining the health of curls. Satin helps to minimize friction, frizz, breakage, and tangles. It also does not absorb the moisture from the hair in the same way that cotton does, allowing the hair to stay hydrated longer. Satin pillowcases, bonnets, and scrunchies are all great accessories not only for those with curly hair, but anyone concerned with their hair health. Kitsch has nighttime sets with a satin pillowcase, scrunchie, and eye mask. Glow by Daye is a great Black-owned business with satin accessories, hooded dryers, and conditioning caps.

Deep conditioning caps: ~$50 USD

Deep conditioning caps use heat to swell the hair’s cuticle, allowing products to penetrate the hair strand deeper. This improves curl definition and hair health by hydrating the hair to minimize breakage. Curly hair tends to be drier than straight hair, so maintaining moisture in the curls is the ultimate goal. The deep hydration offered by these caps repairs the hair, allowing it to grow longer and healthier.

Building a curly hair routine can still be stressful, which is why it is crucial to understand your hair and scalp health to use the correct products for your hair. Online curl type and porosity quizzes are an efficient way to access these factors, taking information such as environmental stressors, current care routine, and scalp health to help recommend products. Mix these goodies with an understanding of your hair type to build the perfect personalized curly hair routine.