This thing called life can be very challenging. Sometimes, no matter what we do, nothing seems to help take the edge off except for one thing: music. Music is stronger than any substance or person. It’s easily accessible and reliable. Have you ever heard a song and felt complete bliss? Music has personally helped me through some of the most difficult times in my life. Music comes in so many different styles, that there is something for literally anyone. As college students, we go through many battles that other people do not necessarily see. Do you need help navigating some music to help you through a hard time in your life? Then this article is for you!

Relationships: Good vs Bad

Relationships are something that can be very beneficial or detrimental, and knowing how to cope through both of these circumstances is important. During the honeymoon stage, we may feel like we are unstoppable and want to show our partner how we feel. After the breakup, we may be left with many unanswered questions, and unaware of how to navigate through the despair. Listening to the following songs will help you through your situations:

“Feels Like” by Gracie Abrams

This song expresses how it feels to be extremely fond of someone, whether you are in a relationship or a “situationship.” Her ballads of “I would do whatever you wanted, we don’t have to leave the apartment,” showcases real love, no matter where one may be, as long as they have each other. This track embodies comfort and security. This song can also help you sift through unexplainable emotions.

“Simple Things” by Miguel

In this love song, Miguel speaks on how it feels to only want one person. He expresses the things that some of us want in that special person. “Just be a tough act to follow, you know, a free spirit, with a wild heart,” is saying that just being yourself can make people fall for each other. Other lyrics such as, “I don’t want a model, I don’t want a movie star” and “I want you to win my heart,” explain that being “perfect” isn’t what’s important—being authentic is. This entire song is about having authentic love, which is perfect for people who want this type of love.

“Scared Love” by Rod Wave

This song is more for uneasy feelings about love. Love can be rocky, and never knowing if your partner’s feelings are pure or not can cause doubt to seep in. Rod Wave delivers a powerful message with lyrics like, “but being lost in love is scary,” and “don’t love me ‘til you’re ready.” These emphasize the importance of being honest in a relationship and knowing where you stand with somebody, leaving no room for overthinking and uneasiness.

“Take Me Back” by The Weeknd

Denial is at its finest in this melancholy song by The Weeknd. Breaking up with someone you cared for can really impact you as a person. Wanting them to take you back is normal. Relationships don’t typically end on the best terms, so his lyrics, “I’ve been manipulated a hundred times, but none of them felt so soft and kind,” expresses that even though the relationship was hell, it felt nice. This isn’t uncommon—many people go through a lot in relationships but stay because they are attached.

“Where Do We Go Now” by Gracie Abrams

When you are feeling out of place and in the bargaining stage of a relationship, this somber ballad says what you can’t. Her chorus that repeats, “Where do we go now,” emphasizes the confusion that you may feel during the breakup. She then goes on to say, “We can meet down the line, after all of time, and give it an actual try, I can’t promise you’ll like it.” This represents how you may want to negotiate a new relationship, but are unsure of how it will work. Still, you are very open to the idea of rekindling the love that once was.

“Jaded” by Miley Cyrus

Jaded is the perfect song once you accept that the relationship is over. Knowing that a relationship has really ended can be overwhelming. However, accepting this enables you to be able to grow. Her pop-rock style ballad on this song helps you embrace the emotion. She sings, “I’m sorry that you’re jaded, I could’ve taken you places, you’re lonely now and I hate it.” This is her remorse, but she is still moving on. The aftermath of a relationship can still be remorseful, but being self-aware is a step in the right direction.

Social Trials and Tribulations

Finding people who share your interest can be difficult. It can prosper into loneliness and uncertainty. Explaining this to someone can be difficult to do, especially if they have found their niche and a group of friends. However, music can take the edge off a bit. The following songs are self-expressive and can help you find where you want to be:

“Somebody” by Bridgit Mendler

Hearing this song for the first time feels like a warm hug. It starts off with the lyrics, “Can you see me, cause I’m right here.” Feeling unseen is not a happy feeling, and having friends who don’t prioritize you can heighten this feeling. Finding people who make you feel noticed is important. When Bridget sings, “Come on, let it shine so they can see, we were meant to be, somebody,” it means shedding your insecurities and just being who you are. Meaning people will appreciate your authenticity and accept you for who you are.

“Homecoming Queen” by Hinder

This hard-rock tune shows the other side of actually “fitting in” and what the consequences are. In college, there might be pressure to join organizations and participate in what everyone else is doing. This can form a subconscious mask and is emphasized through the lyrics, “a shame, shame, shame that our homecoming queen had a lot to prove and so many to please” and “guess no one really saw her.” Being peer-pressured is not healthy and can lead to bad decision making, which is what this song embodies. The overall message of this song is to be yourself and never lose yourself being what others may want you to be.

Feel Good About the Academia

Academia causes a multitude of feelings, and feeling happy may be all that you desire. Exams and finals can cause tense feelings and sadness. Binge watching TV and exercising might not even help because those activities aren’t necessarily expressing the feelings you want to feel again. Below are some simple, easy-going songs to make you feel content and in complete bliss:

“Only U” by PARTYNEXTDOOR

If you want to dance a bit and have a nice sing-along song, this is one to listen to. His voice paired with a reggaeton-like beat is unmatched. It feels almost paradisiacal because of the Caribbean influences within the song. This song is a great stress reliever and it can also motivate you to do your work. If you are the type of person who needs to let loose a little bit when stress arises, this upbeat tune is perfect for you!

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

This timeless song has all the right beats and melodies. This track has a lot of great messages in it and some of them can help propel your academia forward. The iconic lyrics, “Everybody wants to rule the world” and “Welcome to your life, there’s no turning back” show great ambition, which is needed to get through college. This song has a great balance of the positives and negatives of power, which can help you make good decisions through your academic career.

“Brooklyn Baby” by Lana Del Rey

Sometimes a very upbeat song does not relax your mind in the way that you need it to, and that is where this song comes in. This tune has a very soft, dreamy feeling to it. It is so soft that it feels eerie, but there is comfort in the eeriness. When you just want to sit back and feel, I recommend putting this on your stereo and listening to it deeply. Doing this helps you really take in all the instruments and lyrics. This song will put you into a state of ecstasy.

Music has the ability to express what we cannot. It communicates what we desire to say and feel. Music is not only art, but a tool we can all use for healing. Soothing melodies and ballads can heal us more than we realize. Music helps restore balance to our lives, especially in times of sadness and despair. Next time when you are feeling overwhelmed and confused, pick up that CD, vinyl, stereo, or headphones and listen to one of these tracks. With music, you are never alone.