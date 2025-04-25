The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, you’ve made the decision to transfer from your college to a new one. Whether that was a choice made off personal criteria or circumstances that possibly forced you to leave, you are now about to hop into a whole different world. Getting used to a new environment, becoming acquainted with new academics, and trying to keep your mind in check while surrounded by all new faces is definitely not the easiest journey, but it is a new life experience you can take on! As someone who transferred from a HBCU in Atlanta to a MSI in Virginia, I know exactly how it feels to have an environmental change. This is my guide to hopefully help ease your stress with the utmost confidence at your new school!

Let’s get over those jitters quickly and figure out how we can navigate your first day! At any school, it’s super important to figure out the layout of your campus before classes. Take a nice stroll around to figure out some paths or shortcuts to your classes. You can pinpoint how far your classes are and where exactly they are located to avoid that awkward moment of sitting in a class that you aren’t even in. The anxiety of being around new faces will also be hectic, so putting on a cute first day outfit will help you be as comfortable as possible. Another thing to prepare for is the (dreaded) class icebreakers, which gives your peers a quick introduction to who you are. Be sure to make it quick and casual without going into all the details on where you came from.

Now don’t get me wrong, it will take you a month or maybe even a whole semester to get acquainted with your school. Sometimes, colleges have different academic curriculums that may give you a hard time at first. For example, when I transferred to Old Dominion University (ODU) in Spring 2022, they used different course websites and the class requirements for my major were way different from my last school. Don’t forget, you are never alone in this process! Utilize the help of professors and outreach resources that are often designated for transfer students trying to get used to a new school. Organization in your schoolwork and full transparency and communication with your teachers is the best way to continue success in your new academic path.

Lastly, but most importantly, please look out for yourself with your transition. Imposter syndrome is going to hit and you might feel out of place since you are new to the environment. This is common to feel out of place, but don’t let it deter you from your goal! Creating a routine for yourself can help and create a “normal” drive to push yourself to keep going. If you are still feeling extra overwhelmed, counseling services at your school may be included in your tuition. It is great to use counselors who can help you navigate your new community. Step out of your comfort zone and make a new friend at school! This could be someone in one of your classes or even someone you notice at a dining hall. Making a community for yourself so you aren’t alone in navigating this journey can definitely help in every other aspect of your transition.

Transferring schools is such a good opportunity for growth. I will say that I have learned so many things by being at my new school. Trying new experiences when I got here has made my school feel like home. I promise, after your first semester, you are going to be thriving and successful until you graduate!