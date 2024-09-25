The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being broke in college is something a lot of students can relate to. It can be challenging to do everything you want to do because of financial reasons, but it doesn’t have to be impossible. As a senior, I have found a lot of habits and life hacks that have helped me to have fun, eat healthy and go shopping, all while on a budget! While the ideas I talk about in this article are fully optional, I know many students may want to follow them all. With a low budget, you will have to occasionally pick and choose your priorities.

Fashion

There’s no reason that you can’t express yourself with fashion, just because you’re on a budget. In college, we are all trying to find ourselves and our true style. Thrifting is a great way to explore all types of different clothing pieces all under one roof. Some tips when thrifting would be to look on Pinterest first, to get outfit inspiration and have a goal of what you’re looking for.

Another tip would be to not just search for trending pieces because once they stop trending, you will most likely feel like you can’t wear it anymore. Spending money on basics or timeless pieces you personally love will get you much further than following short-lived fashion trends.

While controversial, one more way to shop on a budget is by purchasing from Shein or other low-cost fashion retailers. There are plenty of staples on Shein that can be paired with anything and also be dressed up or down. For example, tight fitted cotton t-shirts, bodysuits or a classic sweater could be great additions to your closet because these items can go with many different bottoms.

Eating

It’s always important to prioritize the food you are putting in your body. It seems that eating healthy costs more money, which is true, however there are ways to eat healthy on a budget. Shopping at Aldi is where I have found I get the most out of my money. I have also noticed when I make a list beforehand, I end up spending less. Planning out the meals you want for the week and sticking to it will lead to less spending and usually healthier eating. For days that you don’t have time to cook or are just craving something unhealthy, you could check the apps that many fast food places have and look for exclusive coupons or deals.

Drinking

This category may not apply to everyone, but it could be helpful to those who consume alcohol. Drinking can be extremely expensive, but there are ways to drink and not break the bank. “Pre-gaming” is a very simple and common thing to do to save money when drinking. This includes going to the store and getting alcohol to drink before going out to the bar or club. You can also look out for your local bar’s deals or happy hours. Many times they will have extremely cheap drink deals. For example, the bar at my school offers a fifty-cent drink deal for all ladies from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday.

Side Hustles

Some students in college may not have time for a part-time job. Others may have a part-time job, but still need extra cash. A couple of the things I have found to be helpful when my bank account is looking low include selling clothes and Doordashing. I have brought my clothes to Plato’s Closet, which can be a hit or miss, but is still better than nothing. Sometimes, I have brought in a large amount of clothes and only made a few dollars, while other times I’ve brought in a small bag and made a decent amount. Bringing in items that are in-season or trendy can make you more money. Another way I sell clothes is through the apps Depop and Curtsy. It’s super easy to make an account and then create listings for your clothing pieces. I have made about $800 on these apps alone.

Doordashing (which you’ve probably heard of) is a food delivery app. All you have to do is pick up food and deliver it to the customer’s house. I would suggest working per order rather than working per hour, as it has been proven to make me more money. The convenient thing about Doordash is that you can clock in and out whenever you’d like. The amount of money varies per day, but I have noticed on rainy days I make a lot more money (up to $50 an hour).

Having side hustles can help relieve some financial stress by providing you with some easy extra cash. A smart tip is to put aside your earnings from your side hustles and dedicate it to the topics in this article (healthy eating, thrifting, etc.), and you can put any other money you make in savings.

After reading this article, I hope that you are able to use some of these ideas to save you money without missing out on your college experience. If you apply these tips, it will help you participate in more things that you enjoy doing throughout your college experience.