How to Be Eco-Friendly, Not Eco-Indifferent

What if the biggest threat to the Earth isn’t asteroids or nukes, but humankind?

Robin Wall Kimmerer, a renowned botanist, writes in Braiding Sweetgrass, “The generosity of the earth is not an invitation to take it all. Every bowl has a bottom. When it’s empty, it’s empty.” A statement that couldn’t be more true, especially in countries like the United States where consumption is done without the thought of consequences. Many Americans take the Earth for granted and treat it with carelessness and indifference.

I can say, with great shame, that I used to be one of these people. Until one day, in my environmental science class, my professor had us take an ecological footprint test. The results? Absolutely shocking.

After class, I had an hour-long conversation with my professor, Julie Walters, who has a master’s in ecology. It changed my perspective on everything and really helped me understand how everyday actions can contribute to Earth’s decline. Most of what I’ve shared here is from that eye-opening and passionate discussion.

To those of you who aren’t familiar with the term ecological footprint, it measures how much of Earth’s resources your lifestyle demands. How much gas do you buy a week? How many times do you use a plane in a year? Do you eat too much red meat? Do you unplug your appliances when leaving the house? Essentially, it is how heavy an impact you make on the planet.

I never paid much attention to the environment, but I expected a decent score. After all, there weren’t too many people in my family, we recycle, and we don’t needlessly buy things.

But according to 8 Billion Tree, my family of four, with two pets, has a footprint of 38.77 tons annually.

The global sustainable limit is 5.29 tons per person annually.

Perhaps it shouldn’t have been as shocking as it was. Compared to other countries, the United States wasn’t made to be sustainable or environmentally friendly. We drive everywhere — nothing is at a walkable distance and public transportation is inaccessible or lacking in the majority of states— and our economy thrives on a high consumption of products. Whether due to trends or our own selfish wants, products made in factories are often in high demand. Even if those factories were abolished, there is always going to be a demand for a product. Not only that, but abolishing factories would cause many workers to lose their jobs, helping the environment at the risk of hurting the economy and livelihoods.

The perfect solution would be to spread awareness, increase education on environmental matters, and create city-wide policies or laws.

Maybe you’re curious about why this is so important to me. The answer is simple. Indifference has consequences — consequences we may be too late to fix.

Global warming is increasing. Climate change is reshaping the planet. By 2050, it is suspected that due to the rising sea levels, some island nations and cities near the coast may be flooded or fully submerged. We have overused our resources to the point where future generations won’t have them, and we may have to rethink how we fuel our cars, power our homes, and sustain our very lives.



It gets worse. Temperatures are rising, and weather patterns are changing. Sooner or later, the crops we are dependent on will begin to suffer. The food we are able to grow, how well it sprouts, and the quality of it are all things that will be altered. And do you know what that leads to? Higher prices, limited access, and a huge divide between who gets food and who doesn’t.

Is that the kind of life you want for the next generation; possibly your children or grandchildren? A poor quality of life because the quality of the Earth was neglected? I know I don’t.

However, the perfect solution isn’t always within reach. But meaningful change? That’s possible.

So, how can you be more eco-friendly instead of eco-indifferent?

Start With Research.

While unexpected, this first step is the most helpful. Every city has different recycling rules. Each city should have a website that details what can be recycled and how the process works.

Spread Awareness and Educate.

While you might not be able to create a new policy with the snap of your fingers, you can influence others. Make posts on social media and start conversations. Tell your family, friends, and followers how bad the environment is getting and what they can do to help.

Ask questions.

This is key. Anytime you are in a store or buying online, pause and ask yourself these questions:

Do I truly need this item?

Am I buying it because I want it, or because it’s a trend?

Am I overconsuming? Do I already own something similar at home?

Will this item last, or is it going to end up in a landfill within the year?

Can I buy this item second-hand instead?

Build a Routine.

This final step can be challenging, but it is the most important. Take the time to wash out cans. Take your bottles to the nearest recycling center. Use a reusable water bottle. Pick up litter seen on the street. Wash dishes and stop buying paper plates. Use a bike, and spend less on gas. Small habits like these can add up and matter most.

While I can not force you to follow this guideline, I hope it’s enough to urge you to do the right thing.

Be eco-friendly.

Not eco-indifferent.

Indifference is no longer an option.