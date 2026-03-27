How To Be A Better You This (And Every) School Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the spring semester, we’re months in, college is already exhausting, and finals are about to attack us. After the fall semester, I realized I wasn’t being as productive as I could be. So, over winter break, I dedicated some time to thinking about my mistakes. The goal was to improve not only the quality of the assignments I turn in, but also the quality of my education overall.

As someone with ADHD, I’m constantly adapting the way I learn and study. Not every method will work well, so keep in mind that you can always alter these to your needs! This is about your success for this semester and every semester after.

Let’s get started.

Tips for Note-Taking

Not good at remembering lectures? Your professors don’t post presentations? Sit somewhere in the front or the middle of the classroom and use your phone to record, or go the old-fashioned way and use a tape recorder! (Make sure you have permission from your professor!) While the lecture is being recorded, don’t do anything other than listen closely. Allow yourself to absorb the knowledge now. You can write your notes at a later time.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions! If you’re confused, speak up and get your voice heard. You won’t succeed if you’re too busy thinking you’ve already failed or worried you’ll never understand the material.

Paper and pen are the key to memory! Grab a notebook and write notes the old-fashioned way. Make it fun if you need to, and use colored pens and highlighters. This will increase retention. If you do want to create digital notes, type a document up and print it! Then, annotate your own work as if it were something assigned to you. Highlight, underline, and read it out loud. Review your notes during a free block, a few hours before the class, and a few hours after.

When reviewing the notes you took in class, say them out loud. You remember things better that way because it’s physical, and stands out against your internal thoughts, which you often forget. You can take this a step further by asking a friend or family member to converse with you about the subject.

For review, flashcards are another helpful method. But do you know what’s better? Making quizzes! Turn your notes into a quiz, test, or game. If you desire a familiar interface, test with Quizlet for quick review or use the game feature it offers. Other options include Kahoot and my new favorite alternatives, StudyKit and Anki. StudyKit is perfect for note-taking, review, and also has a feature to play games. As for Anki, you can download it on Windows, Mac, or Linux. Create decks, and inside each deck are cards. Input the due date, create, and then review. Feel free to find your own study sites!

Tips for Studying

If you have motivational issues when it comes to studying, try this! Oftentimes, I’ll tell myself that I’ll study notes for a test for an hour or more. However, the concept of an hour is daunting. Even more so when it’s a class I don’t enjoy. So, instead, I now tell myself I’ll study for ten minutes. By the time you’re ten minutes in, your brain is more active, and you’re more motivated! Then, you’ll keep studying long past ten minutes. However, even if you don’t, ten minutes of studying is better long-term than no minutes. Just make sure you get a longer studying session in later.

An alternative method is studying in intervals! Pick whatever time frame suits you. It could be studied for ten minutes, relax for ten minutes, or study for thirty minutes, relax for thirty minutes. Keep going until you’ve reviewed all your material.

Video yourself studying and paraphrasing the content in your own words. Play it while doing tasks like cooking, cleaning, or showering. Similar to music or podcasts, you’ll remember more of the content that way! Don’t believe me? Then let me ask: do you know the lyrics to your favorite song you played while folding laundry?

Like note-taking, quick flashcard sessions, quiz and test reviews, or games can be immensely helpful when studying!

Other Tips

This next method may sound obvious, but it’s essential that you go to office hours. They are there for a reason! When a class is hard, you’re getting more and more confused; it’s time to reach out. Last semester, I visited a professor constantly, and I’m sure the poor woman was sick of me, but it really helped. I was understanding the class material even better, and was feeling (slightly) confident when taking tests.

Use your peers! Oftentimes, we forget that the people around us can be a resource. Reach out to a classmate or a few, and ask if they want to create a group study session. Your classmate may be great at something you aren’t, and you may make a friend out of it!

Use ODU resources! Most colleges have learning centers and/or tutors for everything. From language to physics, there’s bound to be a center or tutor for you. They give a quiet, comfortable learning environment, convenient hours, and the option to learn from faculty members and graduate students. Go to your college and check the Resources section, like the College of Arts and Letters. For specific information, click on undergrad or graduate students.

If you have a disability, please remember you can apply for accommodations! You aren’t here on your own; your school is here with you and is happy to help. ODU, for example, has the Office of Educational Accessibility. This allows students to receive academic accommodations if they feel they need them. Tips and tricks are not the sole solution, just a bridge to fill in the gap.

We’re all paying so much money to be at college, why should we not put in our best work? Use these methods, or build your own, to end this semester, and every semester that follows, on the best note possible.

Good luck!