Her Campus at ODU’s 2026 Ins and Outs

New Year’s resolutions have never lasted long for me, so this year, I didn’t even try to make them. Instead, I decided to take the route of making an ins and outs list as January went on. By the end of the month, I knew the vibe I wanted to lead 2026 with and what I wanted my year to look like. With the help of some of my Her Campus at ODU writers, we’ve compiled a list of our own ins and outs for the year, which can hopefully inspire you to have your own fantastic year!

Mine:

INS:

Family dinner with friends

Digital cameras and camcorders

Recognizing that community is inconvenient but worth it

Saying yes more

OUTS:

Procrastinating homework

Giving no effort

Forgetting to make the best of every moment

INS:

Put in more effort to live without regrets!

Hair care

Wearing more colors!

OUTS:

Impulse buying beauty products

Procrastinating

Too much caffeine

Saying “idgaf” way too often

INS:

Turning to more environmentally friendly products

Spending less money

Pouring into creative outlets (like playing the drums)

OUTS:

Comparing ourselves to others

INS:

Reading Substack articles

Listening to movie soundtracks

Journaling anything at night (hopes, dreams, aspirations)

OUTS:

Talking negatively about myself (body image, self confidence, grades)

Letting one person dictate my mood

Doom-scrolling in the morning

INS:

Ceramics

Trying fun hairstyles

Statement jewelry

Reading sociology books

Madden Girl red leather flats

OUTS:

Chipped nail polish

Doomscrolling

Sleeping in makeup

Being harsh on yourself

INS:

Weekly at home dinners with friends

Finding a creative outlet (whether that’s physical mediums or digital ones)

OUTS:

The concept of cringe culture! It’s targeted towards marginalized groups and there’s too much going on in the world to fuel more hate towards communities for being themselves. Use that energy for bigger things!

The vibe for 2026 is looking like lots of self love and time spent with friends! Our girls want to be creative, fun, full of life, and focus on their academics this year. It’s never too late to make your own ins and outs list for the year, so start now! Take inspiration from our own lists and be the person you’ve always aspired to be!