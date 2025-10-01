Freedom of Speech not Freedom of Consequences

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a time where political discourse costs careers and lives, is the First Amendment truly protecting our right to speak freely, or has the power been weakened by public opinions, social media platforms, and politics?

As Americans, the amendments are taught to us by the seventh grade. We are supposed to believe in the 27 laws, promises, and rights given to us for being born in this country or aided to individuals who immigrate here. The 27 amendments were set to protect us.

As the nation progresses, U.S. citizens have become more and more divided. Terms like “cancel culture”, or the process of public backlash for a controversial opinion, continue to be popularized by the day, reflecting today’s society.

As of Sept. 20, 2025, the first image that appears when you search “First Amendment,” is an image of late night television host. Jimmy Kimmel. Alongside Charlie Kirk who was an conservative political activist assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025. While these two men lead public, outspoken lives, their beliefs were very different. Kirk promoted his organization, Turning Point U.S.A (TPUSA), a conservative youth organization that broadcasted conservative ideologies. Kimmel is a television host and comedian. His show has been on air since 2003 and includes interviews, performances, and skits.

Kimmel remarked on his show about a comment president Trump made about his grief over the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Kimmel said, “He’s at the fourth stage of grief; construction. Demolition, construction; this is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend, this is how a four year old mourns a goldfish.” After 24 seasons, those comments stole his career. Unfortunately, ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show indefinitely.

The United States is in an uproar about how both situations were challenged by the First Amendment right: freedom of speech. Kirk was killed for his opinion and Kimmel’s show was indefinitely suspended for his. Censorship on what we can and cannot say, no matter the political stance, leads me to question: Is the First Amendment being stripped?

Societally, our First Amendment still exists, but it is challenged on what we believe in. I believe our First Amendment is challenged because no matter what you say, it can be taken out of context, negatively impacting you. Public opinions influence speech, causing more censorship amongst the population. Specifically, if your opinions conflict with the dominant one, you are at risk of being silenced by an opposing party, whether that be online or even in your own family. We have learned a lesson from both situations. We now see how speech can change the trajectory of your life. The First Amendment has not been stripped; it now comes with societal consequences.