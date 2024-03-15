This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter.

Free bleeding isn’t conventional to many of us because of our education or lack thereof giving us little to no research or statistics. Yet many women still practice this method. Free bleeding is the practice of allowing menstruation to flow without having a formal collection method. These methods include tampons, pads, diva cups, etc. Without these products, blood can flow freely without any barriers, hence, free bleeding.

People free bleed for different reasons, including environmental concerns, comfort and empowerment. Looking from an environmental lens, plastic makes up around 90 percent of menstrual products (Menstrual products ). Once these products are disposed of and in the landfill, it is said to take up to 500 to 800 years to break down (Menstrual products ). In 500 years, our names may not even mark this world, but our menstrual products will still be here attempting to decompose. Thinking further into not only the products, but the packaging also contributes to the amount of waste. The amount of waste that menstruators are responsible for is unfathomable. Free bleeding is a way to decrease your waste footprint.

Periods are notorious for uncomfortable cramping, bloating, fatigue and mood swings. Don’t get me started on the wet feeling when using pads or the trial and error of perfecting putting in a tampon. Tampons itself has one of the biggest cons ever, the possibility of toxic shock. Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) can derive from the material, long usage or microscopic tears that will eventually form bacteria (Toxic Shock Syndrome ). There are other risk factors but these are just a few that come along with using tampons and other forms of inserted menstrual products. Many women rave about the relief of sitting on the toilet and allowing everything to flow out. According to Healthline, this can be attributed to the fact that people experience less menstrual pain when opting to not use menstrual products. Empowering oneself starts with embracing. Menstruation has always been a taboo topic, something that we as a society don’t speak about, yet it is very real and affects many of our lives. We should aim to embrace our natural bodily functions without shame or embarrassment and instead create a relationship that exudes self-acceptance and confidence. Free bleeding doesn’t have to be a huge statement against society, but instead learning to love your body as it comes and embrace every messy part of it.

I have been free-bleeding religiously for the past three to four years and have found it to be one of the most comfortable and mind-opening experiences. Free bleeding allows me to connect with myself as a woman; learning to embrace the natural ins and outs of my body has formed a new appreciation and adoration for all women and what we hold within ourselves. I am no longer ashamed to have a period, but instead have become an advocate for women and menstruation.

I understand that free-bleeding can be intimidating so here are a few suggestions that I have found to make the process more pleasant. First, you must know your period and learn which days are heavy, moderate, light or spotting. For me, free bleeding in public on a light or spotting day is the easiest. Another tip is to do it when and where you are comfortable. Remember this is a choice and everyone has a different experience. I started doing it at home which allowed me to be able to monitor and become comfortable with the idea before I started going to places. I would also recommend wearing darker bottoms just in case there is any bleed-through. One more tip is to always carry an extra pair of underwear and period products with you; I think this tip is important to do at all times anyway. The most important tip is to look into period underwear, equipped with a special type of absorbent material to help collect the menstrual blood. I have used Thinx and Knix (Thinx and Knix)

which I have found to be great quality and a wonderful experience. These products use four layers to make their products remarkable including moisture-wicking, odor-controlled, absorbent, and leak-resistant (Free-bleeding facts); I can attest to the layers working efficiently. I don’t have any cons for period underwear. But the sizing and absorbency level is very important for there to be zero leakage.

Everyone has a different reason for free-bleeding. Some people do it for the earth while others do it for themselves. Periods aren’t going to be going away anytime soon so you might as well try something new and if it’s not for you then that’s okay. The whole point of this process is to learn a little more about yourself and your body. So, let’s destigmatize periods! And do it comfortably.