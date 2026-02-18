Flip the Camera, There’s Public Humiliation on the Other Side

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many adults claim that life is tough and school often helps their children prepare for the real world. They shrug off mean kids because how else will their child “grow stronger?”

The phrase, “It’s just kids being kids,” is quite popular. How often have you heard it? More importantly, when did you hear it? Was it after something harmless, like kids tracking mud all over the place, or was it perhaps after something callous, like a kid pushing another down the stairs with the intent of laughing at them? Many adults—parents, teachers, and even strangers who have no involvement—tend to use that phrase as an excuse. They act as if a child does not need to be held accountable for the cruelty they commit, and as if a joke is when only one person is laughing.

It’s 2026, why are we still doing this? Bullying isn’t a rite of passage. It’s abuse—abuse that destabilizes the emotional and mental well-being of people.

One of the most recent bullying trends of 2025 is called “Flip the Camera.” To those of you who do not know, it is when a group of kids—often of middle school to high school age—will go up to a person and ask them to hold their phone while they film a TikTok dance video. The front camera will be pointed at the group of kids, while the back camera faces their target. A seemingly innocent act turns cruel when someone in the group flips the camera around to have it pointed at the person holding the phone.

It seems simple, right? Nothing too bad compared to other bullying trends. However, bullying—no matter how small or large—is, and always will be, wrong.

As you can see, that is not an original video. Many have already deleted the evidence from their accounts. They know it’s wrong, and yet they choose to do it anyway. However, if you watched those videos and think that it may not seem too damaging, ask yourself: Why was that person picked, and what are these kids trying to imply about these people? Are they implying that this person is ugly or inferior to them?

Many argue, “It’s not that serious,” or that the people who are getting upset over this are “too sensitive” and “too woke.”

Am I “too woke” for being nauseated at the fact that today’s younger generation still thinks it’s okay to laugh at someone? If being “too woke” means having empathy, dignity, and morals, then I gladly consider myself so. In fact, the world seems to need more of those values.

It is not kids being kids. It is never just kids being kids. The reality is that cruelty often hides behind the mask of entertainment. However, there is nothing funny about what is being done.

The bullies’ targets aren’t limited to only teachers and classmates. They go up to people anywhere—at school, in the store, and on the street—with the intent to embarrass them. Strangers, who had good faith and only wanted to help them, now have their faces on the internet without their consent or regard for their feelings. To make matters worse, they choose vulnerable targets: the elderly, the homeless, those who have mental illnesses, disabilities, or unconventional facial features.

It’s disturbing and unacceptable because, like all forms of abuse, bullying can kill, and has killed. According to the CDC, bullying can deteriorate mental health and increase the risk of anxiety, depression, and self-harm behaviors. Furthermore, according to studies done by Yale University, those who are bullied are “two to nine times more likely to consider suicide” compared to those who aren’t.

This is why these bullies need to be reminded that what they are doing is wrong. Let them know that their actions have consequences.

Yet, you can not just condemn bullying; you also need to properly counter it. This means you need to know how you can protect yourself and how to help others.

How you can protect yourself:

If someone walks up to you and asks you to hold their phone, you have options.

You can politely decline if you don’t feel comfortable, or take a moment to examine what direction the back camera is facing. If you feel it may be a set-up, do not retaliate. While you may want to, doing actions like throwing their phone, lashing out, or giving insults may only:

Escalate the conflict.

Cause a physical fight.

Prompt them into taking legal action against you.

Potentially injure someone nearby.

Instead, it’s better to report them, walk away, and keep your moral clarity intact.

How you can help others:

If you see this happening in person, calmly intervene. Return the phone to the group and guide the targeted person away from them. Check in, and remind them that they aren’t alone. Anger might be the first reaction you want to have, but that can only lead to escalation, with the potential of someone becoming hurt.

If you see this happening online, it’s always best to:

Report their accounts.

Avoid sharing or engaging with the video.

If you can, inform teachers and parents.

Please remember that it’s never “kids being kids.” Saying phrases like that will only undermine the effects of bullying and condone the humiliation and hurt victims have to face.

“Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere.” —Elie Wiesel.