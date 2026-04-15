Five Analog Activities To Do Instead of Scrolling Social Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Phones are everywhere, and they’re not going anywhere. It’s a fact of life that things now revolve around our cell phones and the Internet, from school, work, and two-factor identifications, to entertainment. With our attention spans becoming increasingly shorter following the rise of short-form content, it is important to seek out experiences that aren’t rooted online. Whether you’re taking a break from work or attempting to kill a few hours of boredom, here are some things you can do instead of reaching for your phone.

Read a book

Plunge right into increasing your attention span by sitting down and reading a book. You can do this in many ways. You can spend a few free hours losing yourself in a book. Or, you could take it day by day, and read one chapter per day.

There’s no limit on what kind of book you could read either, there’s a wide world of literature out there. I typically read fiction novels, but my current roommate favors philosophy books. This semester we’re both challenging ourselves to read outside of our comfort zone; I’m reading more nonfiction books, and she’s currently making her way through a Japanese martial arts book.

But there is no need to push yourself into reading something unfamiliar each time. To start, you can pick up a book that you’re excited about reading.

Start journaling

If you find yourself lost in your thoughts with the urge to get them down somewhere, instead of opening social media, you could pick up a notebook and a writing utensil, and start writing your thoughts and feelings down. Journaling can be an incredibly therapeutic experience, with the added bonus of avoiding accidentally going viral over a post you never thought would break away from your social circle.

Journaling your thoughts can be intense. It can be messy. And that’s okay, because when you’re journaling, you’re not performing for other people. It’s just you and your thoughts. The effort you spend forming the letters with your pen as opposed to just hitting a key on a keyboard helps your thoughts slow down to a manageable speed, making it easier to process and reflect.

Journaling does not have to be so austere, there are plenty of opportunities to get fun and creative with it. You can express yourself with your journal- who says your journal can’t be a retro leather-bound notebook, or that you can’t write with a sparkle pen?

Spend time outdoors

How many times have you seen people hurl the phrase “touch grass” at each other online? Despite now gaining a dismissive tone, it rings with truth. If you’re a college student, you probably spend a lot of time indoors between classes, homework, and jobs. If you find yourself getting overwhelmed or bored, take a break and head outside.

Whether you take a walk or just sit outside for a few minutes, fresh air is beneficial no matter the season. When the weather is cooler, I like to go for a walk after I’ve spent enough time sitting and staring at a computer screen. I’m less active in hotter weather, but when I want to take a moment and spend some time outside, I find a quiet place to sit and pause, bringing a cold drink with me. Either way, I get to spend some quality time out in the open air.

Spend time with others

It is truly amazing how the digital sphere has allowed us to connect with so many people all over the globe, but every once in a while, it is nice to spend time with someone face-to-face. Set aside some time to meet with a friend, a family member, or any loved one. Go out and do an activity together, or just talk about anything and everything.

There was a TikTok trend a while ago, where long-distance best friends would film each other preparing for their get-togethers at restaurants. Many included them putting their phones face down on the table, an implicit agreement that they would engage with each other, not get absorbed into their phones. Spending that kind of uninterrupted time together is important to maintain strong friendships.

Just notice things

All of the phone-less activities I have given have recurring elements of slowing yourself down and paying attention to the little details of life. Whether it’s enjoying literature and nature, or putting your thoughts and feelings into words, or listening and absorbing the words of a friend, it all helps you become more aware of the memorable moments that surround you every day. Life becomes sweeter when you let these experiences into your world.

Those moments are waiting for you, you just have to turn off your phone and seize them.