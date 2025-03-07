Ethics and Rabbits: What You Need to Know About Domestic Rabbit Care

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter.

In January 2020, I was enamored by the idea of adopting a pet bunny. After conducting some research, I discovered a number of things that challenged my limited knowledge of rabbits; for example, rabbits cannot live properly in cages, they are not suited for children, and their lifespans average 10 years. I learned all I could about their preferred environments, the healthiest diets, their behaviors and necessities, and tried to gather as many resources as I could. A month later, I adopted a young Havana adult from my local shelter, which I was fortunate enough to discover litter box-trained and vaccinated all of their bunnies. Since 2020, I’m proud to say that my bunny has grown into a full sized, healthy adult rabbit, and I could not be happier to have such an energetic and adorable companion!

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, as of 2024, there are approximately 900,000 American households who own rabbits. Unfortunately, in my research during both the adoption process and for this article, I stumbled upon many who keep their rabbits in cages or hutches, feed them improper diets, or are otherwise neglectful of proper care practices. Misinformation is unfortunately extremely common, so as spring arrives, I feel it’s the perfect time to discuss proper domestic rabbit care.

Habitat

Rabbits are commonly advertised, portrayed, and represented as caged animals, but this could not be further from the truth. In reality, they require space to exercise, which a cage almost never provides. Rabbit exercise includes running, jumping, and if pleased, they will sprint around in bursts of energy affectionately referred to as “zoomies.” While it’s best to free roam, this is not always the most accessible or beneficial option, especially if one has other pets or small children. As long as there is enough space for the bunny to hop around and shelter, puppy pens, bunny condos, or large rabbit cages are suitable habitats. If possible, they should be let out of their pen for at least a few hours a day to stretch and exercise.

Diet

Contrary to popular belief, carrots should not have a place in your rabbit’s regular diet due to their high sugar content. A rabbit’s regular diet should consist mostly of hay, which helps the rabbit with a number of things, including but not limited to supporting its digestive tract and filing down their sharp, constantly growing teeth. Adult rabbits should eat timothy, grass, and oat hays, while younger rabbits should be provided with alfalfa. (However, it’s important to note that older rabbits cannot handle the higher protein and sugar content of alfalfa hay.)

Rabbits depend on the incorporation of vegetables in their regular diet to thrive, but especially romaine lettuce, cilantro, kale, basil, celery, dill, and parsley. Fresh water must be readily available at all times, and preferably through a bowl, as bowls are more hygienic as opposed to hanging bottle feeders.

Treats should not be the hard, processed bars often containing dried fruit, seeds, and nuts commonly sold at pet stores. These have little nutrition for bunnies and do more harm for their digestive system than good. Healthy treats that your rabbit will actually enjoy include fresh fruit such as strawberries, raspberries, bananas, blueberries, and seedless apples. Treats will benefit your rabbit most if they are given in small amounts and are fresh and organic.

It is extremely critical that rabbit owners are familiar with what their pet cannot eat. Oxbow Animal Health, my favorite hay brand, has a phenomenal list of toxic foods for rabbits, complete with explanations on the malnutritious components. Similarly, this article by Orchard Vets lists common household items that are poisonous to rabbits.

My own rabbit is restocked with fresh hay and water daily, portioned pellets every morning, and fed a bowl of greens every evening, which almost always consists of romaine lettuce, kale, spinach, and cilantro. His favorite treats to enjoy include small amounts of bananas, apples, and strawberries.

Grooming

Just like cats, rabbits groom themselves and should only be washed under warm water if they get excessively dirty, muddy, or otherwise unhygienic.

A proper comb or brush is a must-have for any rabbit owner. Rabbits are heavy shedders, and because they self-groom, shedding season comes with the danger of clogging your rabbit’s digestive tract, which could lead to G.I. stasis. Combing a few times a week is the best way to ensure that your rabbit does not consume too much of their own hair, and can digest their food normally.

Enrichment and Behavior

Rabbits are smart, playful animals that constantly seek enrichment and activity. They especially love to have things to chew, but if left unattended, can easily find entertainment in chewing wires, furniture, and carpet. (Since adopting my bunny, I’ve grown into the habit of buying phone chargers in packs.) However, these things are preventable—deterring this behavior is possible with toys and structures that keep it satisfied and stimulated. If your pet is occupied, it will be far less inclined toward the destructiveness that stems from boredom.

Rabbits are natural prey, and are easily intimidated by hulking figures they find in people standing over them. Bonding with your bunny takes time, and a good place to start is interacting with it on its level: the ground! Rabbits have a great sense of smell and love to sniff around to identify their surroundings and the people in them.

Extra Resources

While it’s important to do research on anything that falls under your care, I’ve found that there is an intense need for destigmatization when it comes to rabbits. There are some extraordinary organizations and creators that serve as perfect resources and models for good, healthy rabbit care; below I’ve listed a few that I love:

House Rabbit Society

House Rabbit Society is a nonprofit committed to the wellbeing and advocation of domestic rabbits through their national and international chapters. The website boasts a plethora of guides, tips, and resources for the best care backed by licensed educators and devoted volunteers.

Lennon the Bunny on YouTube

Lennon the Bunny, a YouTube channel run by Lorelai Carlson, aims to “help others learn about rabbit care.” I cannot emphasize enough how much this creator and her lifestyle, when it comes to her relationship with her bunny, cultivated my understanding of my pet and allowed me to provide the best care for my bunny. Lennon, her rabbit, is a Havana mix like my own! While she does also post travel and reaction content, I’ve found some of her older, more informational videos to be relevant and helpful, as she brings an educational and chic touch to sharing a space with such a unique animal.

@Nibbles.Store on Instagram

Although Nibble is a store catered toward domestic rabbits, its founder rescued his rabbit and currently makes content with it while promoting his brand. Within his videos, his behavior around his rabbit, as well as its diet and habitat, are all glimpses of stellar examples of proper domestic rabbit care; I am always pleased when his videos appear across my feed.

The life of an animal is worth no less than the life of any other; if you commit to pet ownership, you should do so sincerely and wholeheartedly. In this spirit, your pet will require the highest quality of life that you can provide in order for it to thrive and live a long, healthy, and happy life. Those who research, volunteer, and advocate for rabbits all have one thing in common: they seek to promote the most ethical practices for rabbits so that one day, the general public recognizes these practices as the standard to rabbit ownership. Research, structure, and patience are key. As always, adopt, don’t shop!