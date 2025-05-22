Ethical Travel: A Responsible Tourist’s Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is beginning to dawn on us, and I, along with most other students, could not be more excited about the much-needed break. Summer break gives us a chance to destress after hectic semesters by providing us with a more relaxed schedule and time for ourselves. Our time can be reallocated into the things we love, visiting family and friends, and finally going on that vacation we have dreamt about through exams and seasonal depression.

This semester in particular has been extremely draining for me, so I made it a priority to treat myself by booking a group trip months in advance. I have never planned any of my previous vacations, but since I was the one to convince a few of my friends to go with me, I took on that role.

If you have ever planned a trip before, you may have felt the stress of organizing components such as hotels, flights, transportation, budgeting, excursions, food, and more. A lot goes into it, and making conscious, informed decisions in order to travel ethically is another factor to account for.

Ethical traveling should be at the forefront of your mind when planning a trip. Ethical travel refers to “exploring your destination from a place of respect and reverence rather than one of carelessness and entitlement,” according to Emily Scott, a world traveler who implements sustainability in all of her explorations.

Before you make any vacation decisions, consider what it is you wish to get out of your time away. Why do you want to visit a certain place? What do you want to do while you are there? Are you hoping to immerse yourself in the culture, study the history, go on a culinary experience, or completely relax and unwind? Do you want to embrace your most boujee self and taste luxury, or are you okay with roughing it? Regardless of your reasons and expectations, there is no wrong answer. However, there are right and wrong ways to go about your travels.

Ethical decisions need to be made before the traveling even begins, and it all starts with where you decide to go. The very first thing you should do is find out if you are welcomed as a tourist to whichever destination you are considering.

While many countries are reliant on tourism revenue and welcome visitors with open arms, there are also places where locals are outcrying for tourists not to visit. I cannot stress enough the importance of educating yourself on the political, economic, and environmental state of the location you are wanting to visit before you book a trip.

Tourism has unfortunately left many communities vulnerable and disadvantaged. Overtourism has led to significant increases in the cost of living for locals. The devastating truth is that holiday rentals—such as Airbnbs—sit empty the majority of the year, while just around the corner, there are homeless locals. Tourism infrastructure, such as hotels and resorts, have often displaced people in the community when built. It is important to remember that while you may enjoy your all-inclusive vacation, the place you visit is also somebody’s home.

When tourists behave poorly, it adds to their unwanted presence. Oftentimes, people on vacation take those unlimited drinks too seriously, and end up being rowdy and rude. Vacation spots don’t want heavy partiers; they want people who will genuinely appreciate and value their space.

To attract the type of tourist who pays respect to the area, some places have started to implement high taxes on tourists. Bhutan, for example, is currently charging $100 a day for people to visit the country. Other countries are taking efforts by lessening the amount of cruises entering or creating stricter rules for tourists.

Disrespectful tourists—the ones who binge-drink, are loud, start commotions, or leave a mess wherever they go—are making it hard for people to enjoy certain luxuries. Poorly-behaved tourists seem to forget that they are extremely privileged for even being able to go on a vacation—a fact that sustainable travelers are aware of.

For all of the above reasons, it is important to research different locations before choosing where your next vacation will be. Some places that are asking tourists to pause their travel are Hawai’i, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Venice, Oaxaca, and Machu Picchu. The list, of course, goes on, but it serves as evidence that unwanted tourism happens worldwide. On the other hand, countries such as Greenland, Morocco, Serbia, and Georgia are seeking tourists.

Even if your ideal destination does invite tourists, you should still research every single place you would like to visit within the area, because there are many spots with dark, exploitative roots that deserve recognition. I find this to be the case in many indigenous communities.

Take for example, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The monument was carved into South Dakota’s Black Hills, which is on the Lakota Sioux Native American tribe’s reservation and is considered sacred land. Despite the tribe’s public objection for the landmark, the monument was still (illegally) carved, depicting four former presidents who all “had a negative history with Native American populations.” Unfortunately, there are many cases similar to that of Mount Rushmore, proving the importance of understanding the context and history of wherever you visit.

How you behave as a tourist, how you spend your time, and where your money goes are all crucial factors of sustainable travel. Below I have listed how you can and should ethically approach different aspects of your trip to make it one you will never forget.

Language

If you are visiting a foreign country, chances are you may not speak the native language. If you are in a place that is used to tourists, there will likely be people who speak your language. Whatever the case is, it is important for you to put effort into speaking the official language of the country. You do not need to be fluent or well versed in another language, but take the time to learn basic phrases.

At the very least, learn how to say hello, how are you, thank you, and please. If you are visiting Mexico this summer, instead of saying “thank you” when your server drops off your food, say “gracias.” It can be uncomfortable to use an unfamiliar dialect, but basic manners will take you a long way and make people feel seen.

Physical Presentation

While you may think that skimpy dress will have all eyes on you and look great in pictures, eyes may follow you out of shock, not admiration. I am in no way shaming fashion choices, as I know I tend to make some pretty bold ones myself, but rather pointing out that there are cultural differences in how people dress.

The comfort level a culture has for showing skin can vary depending on where you are. Again, how you dress is your choice, but it is important to ensure that your choices are not blatantly disrespectful. If you don’t follow cultural attire expectations, it may also be dangerous depending on where and what it is, or you may not be allowed in certain places.

Just to name some examples, there are cathedrals, such as St. Peter’s Basilica, that will not allow you inside if you have exposed shoulders. In Japan, many onsens and beaches do not allow tattoos to show. Modest dress, with knees and shoulders being covered at all times, is the norm in places such as Dubai. Each place is different and their expectations will vary, which is why it is crucial to do research beforehand.

Just as it is important to know how to present yourself in clothing, it is important to know how you should interact with others.

Some cultures are louder than others, some are more touchy than others, some expect eye contact while others expect none. We may not often think about how we physically interact with each other and the world, but being in a culture that juxtaposes your own will make these differences known. Educating yourself on a culture is critical so that you know how to behave appropriately.

Photos

This should be a given, but do not take photos in places you are told not to. There are reasons why these rules are in place, such as the fact that flash photography can ruin paintings or because the site is sacred, so follow them.

Do not take photos of children or locals without permission. When you do so, you are exploiting those people and treating them like exotic animals. Regardless of how distant you and your society are, remember that they are also human beings and deserve to be respected as such.

Ecological Footprint

Oftentimes, we end up spending money on our vacation before we even leave. It is common to get new outfits before a trip, but try to source ethically and don’t buy clothing you will only wear once. Support clothing lines that use recycled materials or are taking eco-friendly precautions instead of fast-fashion brands. I recommend buying second-hand at thrift stores or on platforms that resell clothing, such as Poshmark or Depop. Doing this also ensures no one else will have the same outfit on.

Toiletries are another expense you will find yourself in need of. Opt for eco-friendly products, such as shampoo and conditioner bars, rather than buying mini single-use plastic items you will end up disposing. Or, use reusable, refillable items so nothing is discarded at all, especially considering the fact that you might not have access to a recycling bin for those items that need to be thrown away.

How You Pay

When it comes time to pay for really anything, try to do it in a way that does not take out a large commission. Cash is the best way to avoid commission fees, both for you and whoever you are paying, so try to take out as much cash as you can (and please use the country’s currency rather than another form that will need converting).

Some places don’t accept cash, or are simply too high of an expense to pay fully cash for, but there are still ways you can avoid commission fees. If you find a particular experience on Expedia or another tourist site that interests you, try finding it directly on the businesses’ website. The experience is likely going to be cheaper for you and you’re directly paying the business you are supporting.

Also, while there are times where prices are negotiable, please do not think that applies to anywhere, any time. As a rule of thumb, don’t haggle prices.

Hotels

If you book an all-inclusive resort, the community you visit is not being served since you likely won’t be supporting local businesses during your stay. All-inclusive resorts also tend to be owned by larger corporations rather than locals, which continues to contribute to the lack of community income. Not only are you not supporting the community, but you are discounting yourself on what could have been an authentic, culturally immersing experience. While I strongly encourage you to avoid staying at a resort, it is ultimately your choice and if that’s the one you make, tip generously and make an effort to leave the resort.

Finding somewhere to stay in general can be difficult, and when adding ethical decision making into the equation, you may feel a little lost on where to start. Luckily, there are platforms that have the searching already done for you, and all you have to do is book your stay! Some ethical hotel booking platforms include Fairbnb, Kind Traveler, and Ecobnb. Each site takes a number of things into consideration, including but not limited to ecological friendliness and community involvement.

If you don’t use sites such as the ones provided above to help you with your search, the most important thing you should be looking for is that the business is locally owned. Rather than supporting a large corporation or an American-owned business abroad, support members in the community. Even better if the hotel reinvests in the community or partners with other community organizations!

Transportation

When it comes to how you can get from point A to point B, there are ethical options you can choose. Many cities will have some form of public transportation, from subways and buses to water ferries and trams. Public transportation is budget friendly and releases the least amount of emissions, only beaten in eco-friendliness by walking. Both of these options provide you the opportunity to have a very unique, culturally-immersing experience.

Food

Be open and exploratory about where and what you eat!

I definitely understand the temptation to try different menus offered at popular chains such as McDonalds, but limit yourself on how many times you dine at big corporations. Instead of eating from chains you see at home, try the local restaurants you will likely never get the chance to experience again. Stop at the small fruit stand or street vendors for a meal—I have personally found my favorite foods by doing this.

Environment

As I mentioned earlier, it is important that you try to avoid leaving a large footprint when you visit a new country by minimizing the amount of trash and single use plastic you use, but there are further steps you can take to protect the environment.

Visiting any nature reserves, whether that’s a national forest or an animal sanctuary, is a great way to help environmental protection efforts and create memories you will never forget as the money you spend on entry is reinvested within. Going to animal rescues is also a wonderful, sustainable way to see native wildlife without contributing to businesses that exploit the creatures. Riding an elephant or swimming with captive sea life may be fun in the moment, but the animals are often neglected and live short lives, completely made of misery.

I implore you to use all or as many of these tactics as possible when it’s time to plan or go on that vacation you’ve been awaiting. The above content does not address every single problem with tourism, touch on all forms of traveling, nor provide all of the sustainable solutions out there, but I hope it is the starting guide for all your future ethical endeavors. And remember, while making conscious decisions may take a little more effort, it will lead to a culturally enriching and immersive experience that will surely create the vacation of your dreams.