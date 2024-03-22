The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While I was doing my daily social media scroll, I came across a new term called “cycle syncing”. It caught my eye because I kept seeing it from brand influencers, social media personalities and those I look up to. So, I took it upon myself to find out what “cycle syncing” actually means.

“Cycle syncing” as defined by Alisa Vitti, a nutritionist and women’s hormone expert, is a method that describes how adjusting aspects of your own life, like eating and exercise, based on the phases of your menstrual cycle helps support one’s hormonal imbalances and decrease hormonal symptoms (Forbes 2023).

This is a new concept that was first introduced by Vitti’s book “Woman Code” in 2014. In a study by Miranda A. Farage, a fellow researcher who is focused on vulvology and genital health, says that the fluctuation of a woman’s body hormones, progesterone, and estrogen, play a dominant role in brain function, cognition, hormonal status, sensory processes, emotion, appetite and more. As a result, it is important to know how individuals can change their lifestyles to support their hormones during the menstrual cycle.

Why should you sync your menstrual cycle to your daily life?

Promotes more energy

Less mood swings

Workouts will be more effective

Provides fertility support And Increases libido (sex hormone)

To cycle sync, one needs to know the individual menstrual cycle phases. The menstrual cycle phases include:

Menstrual Phase – This phase is when your period comes and you begin to bleed; most women experience the most pain and PMS symptoms during this time.

During this phase, you can support your body in various ways.

Exercise – Rest is important in this phase. You should incorporate light movements such as yoga, walking, or stretching.

Nutrition – In this phase, iron levels tend to decrease. One should eat foods to support their iron levels like nuts, lentils, and meat, and foods to reduce inflammation and replenish blood loss like eggs, walnuts, fortified cereals, and alternative milks. It is best to drink something soothing like tea and avoid fatty foods, caffeine, alcohol, and salty foods.

Follicular Phase – The phase immediately after the period when your estrogen and progesterone levels rise resulting in higher energy levels.

During this phase, you can support your body in various ways.

Exercise – It is best to start this phase by easing into light cardio. Since hormone levels are still low, this may cause low stamina in your workouts.

Nutrition – In this phase, you will need to eat foods that support your body so it can prepare to release an egg in the next phase of ovulation. You should eat foods that can metabolize estrogen easily. It is recommended to prioritize fiber, fermented foods, and foods high in zinc. This can look like broccoli, potatoes, sprouts, kimchi and sauerkraut

Ovulatory phase – Where your estrogen peaks and testosterone and progesterone rise while the egg is released. This phase of the cycle is when you have the highest chance of getting pregnant and where you are most sexually motivated.

During this phase, you can support your body in various ways.

Exercise – Since your testosterone and estrogen are peaking, it is best to maximize your level of energy by incorporating high-impact and high-intensity workouts. This includes high-intensity interval training, spin classes, running, etc. It is anything that gets your heart rate up.

Nutrition – In this phase, your estrogen is at the highest it will get. You will be more focused on sex and reproduction than the thought of food, so your appetite will be less. The goal here is to focus on high nutrient-dense foods and anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, almonds, quinoa, berries, and anything that supports your liver.

Luteal Phase – This phase is where your estrogen and progesterone levels are at a high. If you are not pregnant and the egg is not fertilized, your body’s energy levels decrease and the cycle repeats itself. In addition, levels of anxiety are also higher in this phase and other PMS symptoms start to appear.

During this phase, you can support your body in various ways.

Exercise – It is best to exercise in this phase by incorporating low-impact, light workouts as your energy levels start to decrease. Exercises like walking, yoga, and pilates will best support your body during this time.

Nutrition – In this phase estrogen and progesterone rise as well as drop. Due to this drop, it is important to nourish your body’s depletion to help rebuild the uterine lining. This is also where you experience major PMS symptoms. Foods that produce serotonin like leafy greens, quinoa, and buckwheat may help. Magnesium-rich foods can also help fight low libido and fatigue.

Cycle syncing is a brand new concept that I feel should be learned by everyone who has a menstrual cycle. Before knowing about cycle syncing, I was eating and training in ways that did not align with my body and left me feeling rough. Now that I know how to incorporate cycle syncing into my life, I feel more in tune with my body and confident in maximizing my fitness abilities. I wish that I had learned this concept earlier in my years so I could best support my body during these different phases!