Clothing Resellers: A Debate on Morals and Ethics

Thrifting has become a trendy form of consumerism among Gen Z. Thrifting is the process of purchasing used goods at a discounted price. Big brands such as H&M, Shein, Zara that mass-produce synthetic fibers, such as polyester and nylon, have also gained popularity amongst consumers. With the issue of this overconsumption and fast fashion, these pieces end up in landfills, harming the environment and promoting unsafe working conditions.

Thrifting has created a sustainable and affordable way for people to buy clothes and look good without breaking the bank. This practice stalls the clothing cycle and encourages people to buy from secondhand shops as opposed to bigger brands. Historically, thrift stores have also served as a means to provide affordable items to low-income families and raise funds for charitable causes.

The idea of thrifting seems perfect and it started off well intended, but in recent times there has been a trend of consumers buying clothes in bulk due to affordability. This can be problematic as the idea still reinforces the overconsumption mindset. We should learn as consumers that we don’t need to keep buying new trendy pieces that we might only wear once or twice. Due to high influxes of new items, thrift stores are always recycling out old clothing pieces. Although clothes go through a process of being handed off to the bins, textile recycling, and other global countries, the majority of unsellable clothes still end up in landfills, adding to the cycle of fast fashion. Another contributor of this is reselling and the ethics/morals surrounding secondhand resell businesses.

The practice of reselling clothes for their perceived worth has been around for generations. Vintage reselling, in particular, has taken off with Gen Z. Websites such as Depop, Etsy, and eBay have been the primary sources for online reseller businesses. However, tension has arisen as customers have started to voice their opinion on the ethics of reselling. On social media, there has been a back-and-forth discussion on whether resellers are taking clothes away from the thrift stores and leaving the lower class with no chance of finding unique clothes. Casual thrifters argue that low income communities should have the opportunity (which was originally geared towards them) to find trendy, quality, and affordable clothing. When clothing resellers take large amounts of clothes from the thrift stores and significantly raise prices, this takes away the purpose of these stores.

Resellers on social media have responded with the argument that vintage clothing is a form of luxury because vintage pieces were typically made out of natural fibers like cotton. To some resellers, this justifies upping prices of certain clothing pieces, as you should pay the price for quality. Another response to the backlash is that reselling clothes is a legitimate career and has helped provide a stable income for their families or themselves alone. Some resellers who advocate for this business are even college students using the money to support themselves. In addition, reselling clothes could also help with the cycle of fabrics and stall the process of clothes ending up in landfills. From this perspective, the business of reselling clothes works in favor of sustainability for both the environment and fashion. Some people consider thrifting a niche skill that resellers have mastered to help consumers find vintage or trendy clothing pieces. However, some people argue that if resellers can sort through racks of clothes, why can’t other people learn?

While resellers and consumers continue to debate, the big question is: Is reselling ethically or morally wrong? Ethics are agreed-upon standards of what is wrong or right. Often combined with ethics, morals follow closely in definition, but are geared more toward a personal belief of what is right and wrong. So, by definition, can resellers be morally right or wrong and not ethically right or wrong?

The ethics and morals of reselling clothes can differ from person to person. After hearing both sides of the debate, my final thoughts on the matter are this: Reselling clothes can be sustainable and a way of living for lots of people. Taking clothes from thrift stores can also be a way of letting other people from around the world have a chance of buying unique items from different cities. Where the reselling business goes wrong is when resellers astronomically overprice pieces that are made out of synthetic fibers or were originally retailed at a lower price. The brand, history, and production in which a garment was made should also be factored into the pricing of pieces. It’s all about value. A 100% polyester tank top should be sold at a lower price compared to a 100% cotton tank top.

I also believe that if you’re living comfortably and reselling clothes from thrift stores, this could be morally wrong. As thrift stores were originally made to raise money for charities, good quality clothing pieces should be left for the lower class. Reselling is a great way for students or low-income families to make a profit. All in all, I don’t think either side is wrong. Some debates like the ethics and morals of reselling aren’t just black and white. The few negatives can really distract from the positives of reselling. Consumers who are able to should invest in natural fibers that will last us a lifetime and do research when buying from businesses. Thrifting and reselling can go far in fashion and will help our earth last a little longer if practiced correctly.