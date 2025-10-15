Boycotting: How We Show Them Who’s Boss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is 2025, and I think it’s safe to say that we are all feeling overwhelmed with the sheer amount of local, national, and international news being livestreamed on our phones 24/7. Amidst this kind of information overload, it is common and understandable to want to shut it all out. Afterall, on top of all of the disappointing and scary stories we hear about, we’ve still got to live our lives. The paper is still due. Work still starts at 9 a.m.

This is exactly why it is so important to find small ways to make an impact in our communities, and in turn, the world. One way to do this is to participate in boycotts. Boycotting is a relatively passive, yet incredibly impactful use of our freedom of choice that we can participate in to communicate what we care about to our communities and our leadership when they do not align with what we believe in. After all, we live in a democratic country, where the voice of the people is the most important voice.

What is a boycott?

Ethical Consumer says that a boycott involves “pledging not to buy from a company, based on a specific ethical issue.” It can also involve withdrawing social participation from an institution, including refusing to speak at a university or refusing to accept an award from a specific organization. Boycotting is how people in influential positions can make an impact, drawing on the power of the public eye.

Similarly, we can refuse to contribute or support institutions that we do not agree with. We can decide to shop somewhere else, choosing a possibly less convenient option over one that is less ethically aligned with our values. It can even be as small as refusing to watch or click on advertisements or websites.

It is by collectively making these kinds of small decisions that we force companies to pay attention. Companies depend on consumers, whether it be consuming their media, their products or their ideologies. By redirecting where and what you choose to consume, you are actively telling the companies that you are supporting to continue what they’re doing. When we withdraw our support collectively, you can imagine how companies are forced to abide by what the consumers demand of them.

Do boycotts work?

In short, yes. One of the most famous boycott examples was against South Africa, known as the Anti-Apartheid Movement, for the “racial segregation enforced by white colonial politicians” against Black people in the country, beginning in 1959 and ending in 1994. People were boycotting against everything coming out of South Africa, from fruits and vegetables to fashion chains.

After the Trump administration’s call in the beginning of 2025 for federal agencies and organizations to remove all DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) programs, and encouragement for private institutions to do the same, Target was one of the first companies to implement the administration’s suggestion by removing all DEI programs. Since then, the boycott against Target, spearheaded by Pastor Jamal Bryant, has negatively impacted both the sales and the stock price of the company. In addition, CEO Brian Cornell, who has led the company for eleven years, is set to step down into the role of executive chair of Target’s Board of Directors, and will be succeeded by Michael Fiddelke. The boycott against Target is just one modern day example of the impact that boycotts have on companies.

While there are other factors contributing to Target’s struggle for stability, the boycott must be acknowledged and appreciated for the pressure it put on the company after the removal of DEI.

How do you learn about who to boycott or why to boycott them?

I have found that learning about who and why to boycott is an ongoing process, just like everything else in life. Ethical Consumer has a list of boycott calls from groups campaigning for different causes around the world. BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions), a Palestinian-led movement for freedom, justice and equality, has a guide on their current boycott targets, ranging from consumer priority targets that they personally call boycotts for, to pressure targets that they highly suggest finding alternatives for when possible.

This distinction of the different types of boycotts is extremely important for those of us who may feel intimidated by the idea of cutting off all of the places that we are normally comfortable shopping at. As we think about limiting our support to certain companies, you might be asking where you’re supposed to go instead.

Before we talk about that, I want to remind you that boycotting is not an all or nothing endeavor. As you first delve into the world of boycotting, consider the places that you don’t stop at often anyways, rather than trying to stop cold-turkey from going to the places that you feel really comfortable at.

For example, if you see that BDS has Coca-Cola on their list of organic boycotts, as one they didn’t initiate but still support, and you dread the thought of giving up the Coke you have with your lunch every day, it’s okay to leave that beast for another day. Instead, you might see that Reebok is on the priority list, so refrain from buying the new pair of Reeboks that you had been thinking about.

How do I find alternatives?

The first thing I do when I think about something I need or want to buy, is go through my own mental list of local stores that might have what I’m looking for. Most of the time, I’m able to think of a place that I know will definitely have the item. When it’s something that might be a little more obscure, I do a quick search online, and usually end up finding a store that probably has what I need.

When I’m looking for a store, I do my best to find out whether the store is local or if it’s a chain. I’ve grown to love this process of finding stores near me owned by people from my own community. Not only does it ensure that your money funnels back into your city, it also means that you’re supporting those small business owners who rely on their communities to survive.

Another one of my favorite ways to support local businesses is to go to flea markets or farmers markets. There is nothing like the joy of finding a cute piece of handmade jewelry or buying a jar of local honey. What’s even more exciting, when you start doing this consistently, is that you get to know the people you’re buying from. Now you’re not just supporting them, you’re also getting to know the people who are providing you with your goods and services. You can apply this process to any of the things you buy in your life, from groceries to gym memberships to clothing.

If there is not a local option available to you, you could take the extra step to quickly research whether the company you’re thinking of purchasing from aligns with your values. If it’s a cosmetic or personal-care company, PETA has a search engine to see whether a company or product has banned tests on animals, as well as a list of the companies that do test on animals. This is something that only takes a minute, but it’s the little decisions like this that add up over time.

Does it matter if I do it?

I want to say this loud and clear for the people in the front, the middle, and the back: YES! Yes, one thousand times over.

The most important thing to remember as you venture into civic participation and activism is that everything you do is enough, so long as you are trying. I won’t lie when I say that I have felt the urge to give up many times, just like many other people have. It’s understandable and reasonable to feel that way when you constantly have people on the internet telling you that there’s more you could be doing. Do not let this convince you that what you have already learned and what you are already doing is not enough.

Because of the overwhelming amount of information to learn, the hardest part is getting started. It will be tricky at first to work up the courage to make a decision and stand firmly behind it. As you go, you’ll learn more, and that means that you will discover more ways that you can participate. Over time you will find power in the knowledge you have and the ability to build upon it.

It is important that we understand that we will never be able to know everything or do everything perfectly, but the oppressive structures that dictate these unfair circumstances for people around the world, and in our country specifically, depend on our passive acceptance of their behaviors. They rely on our silence to continue operating in ways that only stand to make them a profit, and neglect any responsibility they have to their local communities and the larger global community.

We, the people, are stronger than them; not because we have more money or more capital, but because we have the power. We decide what does or does not slide. Together, we can demand the change that we want to see in the world, one step at a time.