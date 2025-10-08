Big World, Tiny Box: The Wonders of Blind Boxes and Trinket Collecting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the Spring of 2024, Hasbro’s toy line of the beloved Littlest Pet Shop (LPS), mini figurines with bobble heads and coats of painted patterns, released a new line of different designs and molds in collaboration with the company Basic Fun! This wave was coined Generation 7 and featured collectible pet pairs. Customers were able to purchase two pets in one set along with accessories. With new management and a surge of popularity, the line also came out with blind boxes that featured more designs for different pets and molds. These blind boxes were released in waves, with each wave containing a different set of pets accompanied by a variety of colors and animal types. This marketing strategy proved to work as many online users, fans, and more rushed to purchase. If you have ever fallen victim to the rabbit hole of collecting these blind boxes or even blind boxes in general, have you ever stopped to wonder what must be so entertaining about collecting tiny trinkets that will just sit on your desk and collect dust?

CONCEALED SURPRISE

What exactly is a blind box? In simple terms, a blind box is a sealed box containing a collectible item. The item can be quite literally anything: from gadgets to trinkets, toys to playing cards. You name it. The only trick is that the buyer has no idea what kind of item or variation of said item will be in the box until they have opened it. The element of surprise and anonymity has a strong grip on the consumer, and it prompts them to either tear open the package or buy more – or a not-so-secret option, do both simultaneously.

The earliest evidence of blind boxes comes from Japan during the 80s, and even further back, well into the Edo period. It’s called Fukubukuro, which means “fortune bag” in Japanese. People would purchase these mystery fortune bags from merchants at discounted values. This was done as a way to sell unwanted goods from the previous year. The custom has transformed the market for consumer goods and became an anticipated aspect every year.

According to psychology, intermittent reinforcement is one of the key roles that play into the phenomenon of opening a blind box. It is a process that describes how our brain reacts to unpredictable rewards. Depending on the version of blind box you purchase, you may or may not like what collectible you get; you win some, you lose some. It is the same tactic that slot machines use at casinos. This random play of collecting has the consumer coming back. The overall mechanic of this has raised eyebrows and suspicions, as it can be seen as another form of gambling. Although little research has been done to back up this specific point, the economic rise of blind boxes continues to increase as the years float by.

SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION

The Chinese toy company, POPMART, is notoriously famous for their collectible toys of many blind box series that range from Skullpandas, Labubus, Hironos, and much more. According to this statistical chart, POPMART has gained more value than the top three global toy companies (Mattel, Hasbro, Sanrio) combined.

POPMART’s line of fuzzy-themed creatures called Labubus has sparked the most popularity as of 2025 and are most recognizable amongst Gen Z. Many unboxing videos and reviews ran rampant on platforms like Youtube, Tiktok, and Instagram. Buyers could get different colors and themed Labubus in these blind boxes and would film themselves unboxing their surprise. Other blind box figurines like Sonny Angels and Smiskis from Dreams Inc. also gained popularity among the same audience. Popular franchises like Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! have been utilizing this blind box strategy for decades now, but with trading cards.

ARENA BATTLE: PROS VS CONS?

With the continued growth blind boxes have shown throughout the globe, there are also many points as to why blind box/trinket collecting may raise suspicion amongst the media. There are opinions as to whether or not blind boxes are worth the hype or if they are worth it at all. So let us take a look at both the good and the bad.

PROS:

You are essentially curating a set of collectible items. A collection can be shared and displayed for many decades. The collected product can also be traded for different variations of items. For example, Pokémon cards are often traded amongst collectors depending on how rare or common one type or set of cards are.

The joy of collecting and unboxing. This is where the psychology of surprise often comes into play. The individual has no idea what is inside the box, and if they happen to pull an item they wanted or manifested, it often brings immense satisfaction.

You may make a “profit” if you choose to sell your collection in the near future. Figurines and trinkets hold value to them depending on what they are. Collectors can choose to sell, trade, or pass down their collectibles to others in exchange for extra money or other items.

CONS:

Sustainability plays a huge part of manufacturing these companies. The packaging for these blind boxes are typically unrecyclable and have raised concern over whether or not they are environmentally responsible.

Money can be an issue if you are constantly purchasing these blind boxes. If you are not financially stable, then you may not be able to afford a certain release or limited item. Due to the addictive nature and anonymity of blind boxes, overconsumption is common.

Resellers often resell certain blind box series for a much higher price or gate-keep items. This can lead to people not wanting to collect them anymore due to the expensive prices.

CONCLUSION

So, why are blind boxes so popular? What makes these small bundles of surprises so exciting? The answer is subjective but generally, blind boxes are mysterious, and that is what makes them fun. As a simple collector myself, I agree that the world of trinket collecting can be money-draining, but it also allows me to indulge in my hobbies in a fun way. Though harmless in moderation, the world of blind boxes is nuanced and important to modern culture today.