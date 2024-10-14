The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter.

Last spring semester, like many other college students, I realized I had to start working to pay for certain expenses. I applied to countless jobs through Indeed, Handshake and company websites, but I had trouble actually securing one. After what felt like forever, I finally received an email back from one of the positions I applied for, which happened to be an on-campus job at my school. I was asked to come into the office to interview for the role of Campus Ambassador.

Did I know what that title meant when I applied for the job? Absolutely not. Would I have applied to it if I had known that being a Campus Ambassador basically meant being a glorified tour guide? Absolutely not.

During my two years at Old Dominion University, I had seen a few student workers leading tours around the campus. They would walk backwards with thirty or more people trailing after them as they projected information about our college. Never once did I think “I want to do that,” yet that was the job I somehow applied for. At the end of the day, a job is a job, and that’s what I was in need of. After I completed an interview and some paperwork, I was hired, and somehow it became one of the most influential and greatest choices I made this entire year.

If you are a student and currently looking for a job, use this article as a guide to see if you would consider working at your institution. Every situation, experience and job is different in its own way, but here is my honest review of working on campus:

The Pros Of My Experience

Public Speaking Skills

While this definitely won’t pertain to every on campus job, it definitely does to mine. As Campus Ambassador, I have spoken to crowds as large as one hundred people. Prior to this experience, I had fulfilled my public speaking credit, but applying that skill outside of the classroom was a completely different experience. There were (and still are) times when I would choke up in front of people, forgetting my words, flow and all the information I was supposed to deliver. There are times where I find myself feeling flustered when random students passing by stare in my direction or when people on the tour would seemingly rather be anywhere else. I have had to overcome all of these obstacles, and with that, I have become a better and more confident speaker. Plus, being able to publicly speak is an incredible skill to have on a resume.

Confidence

This point definitely piggybacks off of public speaking abilities because again, speaking in front of large crowds is not an easy thing to do. You have to have clear voice projection, solid statements, and quick responses to inquiry, all of which are learned traits. For my job, you have to walk backwards and be an entertaining guide, which can be humbling when you trip over something or no one laughs at your jokes (I don’t want to admit how many times this has happened.) However, with the more tours I went on, the better I got at my job. And when grown adults come up to me just to shake my hand and tell me I did amazing, it’s a great feeling. That, along with other experiences, has grown my confidence so much.

Knowing your school

Prior to being an ambassador, I was not particularly interested or aware of my school’s history, academics or resources as I should have been. I also wasn’t one for traditions or overall school spirit. With my job though, I have had to learn the ins and outs of what ODU has to offer, and it has been something that’s given me a lot of pride in my institution. My school has a plethora of resources I could not begin to imagine before working on campus, but now that I am aware, I take full advantage of them while I can.

Community

Above money, my main reason for working is the people I have met. I was lucky enough to join an amazing staff full of people from different backgrounds. My office is mixed with people majoring in engineering, communications, biomedical sciences, political science and so much more. If it weren’t for this job, I would have never met any of these people, but I am so glad that I did. More so than not, I consider them my friends before coworkers. My office has such a strong sense of community which I realize is something I need in my life.

Flexibility

My bosses are well aware of the fact that I am a student above all else. Not only do I take a full load of courses, but I also intern and hold leadership positions in three student organizations. Needless to say, my life is busy and my time is scarce. Working on campus has allowed me to have flexible shifts that work around my schedule, which is something off campus jobs are not guaranteed to do.

Commute

Going to work in itself is exceptionally easy for me, because I just walk there. Working on campus is especially great if you live on or near campus as you can easily walk or bike there, and you won’t have to deal with traffic (and if you live in Hampton Roads, you know there is traffic.)

Free Stuff

Unfortunately, the whole ‘broke college student’ stereotype is a very real thing, so I jump at the chance of getting anything for free. Working on campus, I have received so many t-shirts, sweatshirts, cups, stickers, food and other items for free. I like to call it my Campus Ambassador privileges, because it truly is a privilege when you receive a shirt for free that would otherwise have cost you at least $30.

Driving the golf cart

There are some tasks that I drive our golf cart to do, and let me tell you, I feel pretty cool doing it.

The Cons of My Experience

The wage

My office does not have too large of a budget, so the hourly wage is quite low. However, wages do have a large range on campus, so there are a lot of jobs to choose from based on your needs.

Limited Shifts

I’m not sure how other schools work, but at mine, students aren’t allowed to work over twenty hours per week. On top of that, there are a lot of student workers, so squeezing everyone into the schedule sometimes means that shifts are scarce. However, people will always offer up their shifts which you can claim. You can also go into the office when you want to do tasks that are needed.

If you are looking for a job this semester, I implore you to consider working on campus. I have gained so much through my job, much more than just a paycheck.