Aesthetics: Meaningful Culture vs Performative Lifestyle

Have you ever been curious about the origins of certain words?

Did you know that at one point in time, during 1300 CE Europe, the word “nightmare” was associated with evil female spirits and goblins that would suffocate men, horses, or (oddly enough) even sit on their chests while they slept? Weird, right?

Not all words are rooted in mythical backgrounds, of course. Some are quite funny. For example, the origins of the word “sandwich” come from an actual British nobleman. His name was John Montagu, and he was the Fourth Earl of Sandwich. They say John was so fond of gambling that he often ate slabs of food between bread so he wouldn’t have to leave the table.

My personal favorite, and the one I can’t stop thinking about, is the word “aesthetic.”

“Aesthetic” has been around since the late 18th century (1770 to 1800). Deriving from the Greek word “aisthētikos,” which means “of or for perception by the senses, perceptive,” the definition later changed to “of or characterized by appreciation of the beautiful,” around the 1820s. Although not exact, this more aligns with our current interpretation of the word.

An interpretation like that didn’t appear out of thin air. The increased popularity of photography, fashion, and aesthetics partially came from the rise of Pinterest and the high usage of social media. However, with that came a decrease in self-identity.

In modern times, “aesthetic” often refers to the way something or someone represents themselves. For example, someone may say that they want to have a “winter bimbo” aesthetic for the upcoming chilly season: bulky cream coats, warm faux fur, their favorite tight sweater, and a chic mini skirt. Of course, I’m sure we can all agree that it sounds cute, cozy, and fun… right?

Wrong! I have a bone to pick, specifically with the way we treat aesthetics as a lifestyle.

I accept that aesthetics can be a statement, a form of expression, and even a culture. However, I refuse to treat it as a superficial lifestyle, like so many other people do.

To avoid any confusion, when thinking of aesthetics as culture or a proper lifestyle, goth, emo, or alt are all great examples. For starters, the origin of “alt” comes from the 1980s and represents controversial topics or groups. Essentially, it is people who are outside of the norm. Also being introduced in the 1980s, the word “emo” was used when people and bands were being referred to as “emotional hardcore.” It’s very clear to me that those who practice these lifestyles have strong values—values that lie in creativity, individuality, questioning societal norms, and diversity. These lifestyles have made people feel comfortable in their own skin as they embrace their differences and weirdness.

Another wonderful example is the red lip aesthetic. During the Suffrage Movement, wearing a red lip meant female empowerment, defiance, and rebellion. When women wear red lipstick, they are showing others that they are bold, strong, independent, and free-thinking. Therefore, when I say aesthetic is a culture, I mean there is a profound background and history. Something that holds, no matter the decade, and it isn’t just surface-level style.

However, not all people try to capture that. A lifestyle is the way someone lives, and when an aesthetic turns into an improper lifestyle, it loses its meaning. An example of this, that I’m sure everyone knows (and that I personally hate), is the all-beige aesthetic. The people who make beige their entire personality. They decorate their houses only in beige, wear beige clothes all the time, and refuse to let their partners or roommates add their own decor because it’ll “ruin the space.” Alternatively, another example is a “skinny girl” aesthetic, where a girl promotes not eating or goes as far as to dump their friend’s soda down the drain to “help them out” with healthy eating.

It’s one thing to like and obsess over an aesthetic. It’s another thing to force it on someone.

That is the issue. When someone makes an aesthetic into their lifestyle—and does so improperly—it becomes a performance instead of an expression. Performing like that not only turns that person into a cheap and vapid caricature, but it also makes the aesthetic a hollow mockery—something done only for likes and views, or to impose their thoughts upon others.

Many people try to make their lives the picture-perfect aesthetic, one you see on Pinterest or a social media post. They give themselves a label, entrapping them into the personality that creates the most attention, confining who they truly are instead of naturally existing. Self-exploration is okay, but only when it’s authentic.

When watching someone on social media, pay attention. Do they talk about fashion, makeup, or their history with trying new things? Do they talk about what self-exploration means to them? A lot of content creators, when they see their aesthetic as a proper lifestyle, will discuss how they started getting into it and what it means to them. Some even go as far as giving tutorials on how to dress or wear makeup if their audience is just starting out. Other content creators talk about how they are trying to find out what they like and dislike. They mention styles they want to try or ask for suggestions on what might suit them. When trying new things out, they are respectful.

However, not all creators are like this. So I repeat: pay attention. Look at the creators who try on aesthetics without offering reflection. The ones who will preach about being authentic while chasing whatever trend is getting them the most views. Authentic people don’t need to shout it for the world to hear. They don’t need to make demands of their audience, pressure them to conform, or mock the aesthetic that others embody.

Once you have noticed this pattern in others, remember to look inward. Holding yourself accountable is just as important as holding others accountable.

I want you to ask yourself:

When you create an outfit, are you creating something that represents you as an individual, or are you curating a presence for attention? Do you think about what you are truly comfortable in and want to explore with, or do you think of what will give you the most compliments and reactions?

When you say or do an action, are you creating something true to you, or are you curating and following a social trend? Are you being honest with yourself and with others, or are you wondering what it is like to gain approval from those around you?

There is nothing wrong with self-exploration, following trends, or having aesthetics. However, everything becomes wrong when it conquers you—and those around you.

C. JoyBell C. reminds us that, “Humans make boxes, put themselves into those boxes, then pull other people in along with them.”

Are you living in a cage of your own making—the same trap that many others have fallen into—and becoming something performative instead of something meaningful?