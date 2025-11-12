A Monarch’s Guide to Shopping Secondhand in Norfolk

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Students at Old Dominion University (ODU) are fortunate enough to live in an area rich with secondhand shops, thrift stores, and antique markets that have all the vintage goods you could ask for. Whether you’re shopping for clothes, furniture, decor, or gifts, it’s always a smart idea to thrift and invest in long-lasting items to reduce waste and practice sustainability. With this in mind, I’ve curated a list of a few of my favorite places near campus with convenient prices and wide selections for your consideration in lieu of shopping corporate retail.

Hunt and Gather LLC

Just off 21st Street, Hunt and Gather hosts a wide collection of individual sellers all under one roof—meaning that goods and prices vary throughout the labyrinth of items and collections. From clothing racks and knick knacks to dishware sets to die for, there is truly something for everyone at Hunt and Gather. To lap this store only once would be an injustice; a walk around at least twice is necessary to ensure you don’t miss anything.

Thrift Store USA

While a bit further from the area off East Little Creek Road, Thrift Store USA is worth the trip. A favorite among ODU students, this thrift store features yards and yards of racks with every type of garment, from summer dresses and men’s tees to lingerie. In fact, the racks are sectioned by garment type and color for easy navigation when searching for specific styles. The walls are packed with plenty of shoes, belts, bags, and other accessories, as well as a CD and vinyl section in a room off to the side. Small furniture and rugs fill the rest of the shop’s space, but the tall, warehouse-like ceilings prevent any discomfort from the clutter.

Attic Treasures Antique Mall

This charming little antique store off Granby Street is a true vintage treasure. A lovely shop with sweet owners, Attic Treasures is sectioned into rooms packed to the brim with everything from postcards (which are great for handmade birthday/holiday cards and handwritten letters) to one-of-a-kind salt and pepper shakers. While the shop boasts a small variety of clothes and accessories, most of its wares are unique trinkets and decor that will give your space a refreshingly eccentric touch.

Book Exchange Norfolk

If you know how expensive books can be right now, you should know that Book Exchange has several locations around the 757 that sell and trade used books—all for 50% of the retail price. Book Exchange Norfolk off East Little Creek Road presents their selection via tall shelves sectioned by genre, naturally reminiscent of a small, local library. Be sure to keep an eye on their socials; if you see a book you like, you can call and claim it before picking it up at a time that’s convenient for you. For fans of other physical media, an entire half of the store is reserved for DVDs and CDs with similarly low prices.

Hope House Foundation

Just off Monticello Avenue, Hope House is a quaint thrift that has a little bit of everything. With books, movies, seasonal decor, clothes, accessories, and shoes, it’s always worth a stop before buying from corporate retail. This shop is especially abundant in kitchenware, and helped stock much of my kitchen when moving off campus, as well as a few chic staples of my holiday decor.

Beyond this list, options to explore Norfolk’s secondhand selection extend even further, including honorable mentions like the traditional CHKD locations, local shop Nomad’s with its modern vision, and even recurring events like Norfolk Flea Market.

We are currently in an infamously remarkable era of overconsumption. As we think about our wants and needs, it’s important to evaluate what we truly need and how the things that already exist on our planet are just as capable of satisfying us as what’s made to order at the click of a button—or more specifically, how we have plenty to choose from just around the corner.