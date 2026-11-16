This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every four years, the World Cup comes and goes. Fans all over the world watch, cheering on their own countries, as well as those they aren’t from (like me). There are people who are not soccer fans but still supported the Blues in the World Cup. This year, I supported France and Morocco, which is crazy if you know they’ve been going against each other for two World Cups.

The bigger picture here is that some people get obsessed with soccer after the World Cup. Four years ago, there was a significant amount of hype around Morocco going into the Semi-finals because they were the first African country to get that far when in past World Cups they barely even qualified. After falling in love with this riveting event, I would consider myself a certified sports girly. I know more than I should about which club I want as the UCL winner and who is my club’s rival. Those are just the things you would come to know if you are a true soccer fan.

The Time Difference: Do You Have to Deal With CET or EST?

As a full-on Paris Saint-Germain fan, I keep alarms on weekends just to see my team play. “Alarms? On a weekend? Just to watch a game?” is what my mother would say. While it may be “just a game” for her, the results of the game are what my mood for the week hinges on.

In the UEFA Champions League, they have the games at night, known as “UCL Nights”. Nonetheless, these are UCL days for me. Hence why I follow Central European Time sometimes and forget I am on Eastern Standard Time. But as a soccer fan, you know it’s all worth it when the game ends, and you see your team celebrating.

Explaining the Offside Rule is Your Roman Empire

The World Cup gave so many disallowed goals because of offside, and VAR checking it after all of us celebrated the goal was a nightmare!. But you know what was worse than that? Explaining why and how it was offside to my friends and family who do not watch sports. It was the same cycle every game, and even now with the clubs playing, they blame it on the wrong decision when the player was indeed offside. In the end, after showing how it was offside a hundred times, all I tell them is to just trust the referee’s decision.

Only Finding Player Edits and Manager Memes on Your FYP

Let’s be honest, your algorithm doesn’t even know what a normal lifestyle vlog or random, funny TikToks are anymore. You watch a match and suddenly your feed is flooded by a tactical breakdown of the match and chaotic manager press conference lore, which, by the way, is the most interesting thing you can watch about your team. Even Pinterest has wallpaper recs on the main page, and hobby inspiration is long gone. Your whole feed knows your personality at this point, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

Secretly Checking Scores In Lectures

We’ve all been there when our minds are somewhere else while the lecture is going on, nodding our heads to what the professor is saying while secretly checking the live scores. In the end, you may not understand what you learned at all, but on game days, one notification can completely make or break your day. You have to look like the most focused person in the room while there is chaos erupting inside your mind.

The “We are so back/We are so done” Emotional Rollercoaster

A soccer match is a 90-minute match unless it goes to extra time or penalty shootouts, which is not ideal for a soccer fan. The number of times I say, “We are so done,” in a 90-minute match is multiplied by ten if it goes to extra time because anything, literally anything, can happen in extra time. The biggest advice I can give as a soccer fan is not to lose hope in your team, but also don’t diminish the power of the opposite team. A comeback can happen anytime. If you’re a Real Madrid fan, you can trust that they always have a comeback planned.

The Fabrizio Romano Addiction

You’d only understand this if you are actually–actually obsessed with soccer. Every time the transfer window opens, the only notification that makes your heartbeat go up is Fabrizio’s “Here We Go.” It’s breaking news – literally. You’re gonna witness whether your team might actually win if this player joins or takes the team down with them. Since the news also comes out at European time, the fans in the States either see the news early in the morning or wake up at 3 am just to know if a particular club got the player or not. Sleep is temporary, but the transfer window chaos is forever. Here’s a reminder that the next transfer window is coming in January, and the chaos has already begun!

So, the next time you get lost in your lectures and wake up in Europe’s time, or your FYP is all soccer edits and tactical analysis of a match, just know that you are definitely not alone. Good luck surviving matchdays; make sure to support your team, and may your team never concede a goal in stoppage time.