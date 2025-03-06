10 Must Try Hairstyles for POC this Spring and Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the heat and humidity hit, the last thing you want to do is stress over your hair. That’s why having the right hairstyle is key—not just to stay cool, but to keep your curls protected. There’s a perfect look for every vibe. The styles in this article are all about versatility, low maintenance, and keeping your hair healthy while simultaneously keeping you comfortable this upcoming season.

Natural Fro

Let that fro breathe! A moisturized afro is the perfect spring and summer hairstyle. It’s simple, low maintenance, and allows your curls to thrive without tension. Just keep it hydrated with a good leave-in and some oil to lock in the moisture so the humidity doesn’t dry out your curls.

Half Up, Half Down

Not a fan of hair in your face? A half-up, half-down style is a quick and cute solution. This versatile hairstyle works for a wide range of occasions, whether you’re heading to a casual brunch with friends or a more sleek event. Throw in a few front pieces if you’d like, or keep it all sleek for a laid-back, refined vibe.

Claw Clip Styles

Claw clips are clutch when you need a quick and easy style that still looks put together. You can use them in almost any style when you need your hair up as a replacement for a hair tie. Not only are they cute, but they’re also easier on your hair and come in a variety of colors and designs. Use one on those hot, sweaty days when you want to keep your hair up and stylish while minimizing frizz.

Messy Bun

Want to look casual, yet cute? Or maybe you’re running late? Either way, a messy top bun is the way to go. It keeps your hair off your shoulders and out of your face while giving off that effortless, laid-back vibe. Leave a few curls loose at the front for a little extra touch.

Boho Braids

In any length, boho braids are versatile and give off a natural look while keeping your hair protected. Personally, these are some of my favorites. The loose curly ends add a soft, romantic look, and they’re lightweight so you don’t have to worry about too much tension. Boho braids are ideal for the fair, beach days, or just an everyday look. Add some hair jewelry—beads, cuffs, or spirals—to elevate the style and make a statement.

Soft Locs

Soft locs give off a natural, boho-chic vibe, making them a great option for the summer. Though they can be a bit heavier, they’re long-lasting and perfect for protecting your hair from the humidity. Keeping your look carefree and cool all season long.

Slick-Back

Nothing screams “clean and classy” like a slick-back. Whether in a bun or ponytail, it’s the perfect solution when you don’t wanna fight with your curls. Just grab some gel, slick your edges right, and you have a sleek, timeless look.

Fulani Braids

Fulani braids are a statement! Not only are they such a unique style, but they’re also protective and perfect for warm weather. The mix of cornrows and loose braids keeps your scalp cool while giving you a goddess-like vibe. Add some beads or gold cuffs for a little extra flair and to take your style to the next level.

Passion Twists

If you’re looking for something lightweight, soft, and full of movement, passion twists are the way to go. They’re gentle on your scalp, lighter than braids or locs, and are comfortable even in the heat. Plus, they look even better as they age, giving you that soft natural summer glow.

Finger Waves

For short-haired girls like me, finger waves bring a dose of ‘90s glamour with a modern edge. This sleek, sculpted style is perfect for those hot summer days when you want a polished look. Although this style takes more time and care, the waves beautifully frame your face, adding a playful yet refined touch that’s effortless and chic. It’s the perfect go-to to keep it stylish without the extra heat.

Each of these styles will keep you looking fresh while ensuring your hair stays protected through the unpredictable spring and summer weather. No matter what your plans are—attending festivals, chilling by the pool, or running everyday errands—there’s a hairstyle that’ll keep you looking stunning without all the extra fuss. Protective styles help your curls stay moisturized and thriving, while sleek or easy updos keep you put together, no matter how hot it gets. So pick a style, add your personal touch, and step out feeling confident and cute all season long!