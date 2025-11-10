10 Horror Films to Watch Next Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is nothing better than cozying up with a blanket on the couch, popcorn bowl in your lap, maybe some other goodies like cookies or candy, ready to press play on the TV for a good scare. Scare me in real life, and I’ll bolt, but a movie scare? Sign me up. Most don’t make horror films like they used to. I used to be terrified of The Conjuring and Halloween before finally watching them, and now I can’t get enough. So, where are the high-quality films with a genuine scare in store?

Candyman (2021)

Starting strong: Candyman. There’s an earlier version from 1992 and a newer one from 2021. Some say the original is unbeatable, but the remake still nails that fear factor. The Candyman is a hook-handed boogeyman who appears when you say his name five times in a mirror, kind of like Bloody Mary’s more terrifying cousin. This film seamlessly blends supernatural horror with real-world social trauma, lending it a deeper edge that lingers long after the credits roll. You know he’s near when you hear the buzzing of bees… and let’s just say, if you hear that sound, it’s already too late.

The Conjuring Series

An oldie but a goody. The Conjuring series (one through four) follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, a real-life married couple and paranormal investigators who basically created a career of kicking demons out of people’s houses. Lorraine’s psychic powers help her communicate with spirits, adding a creepy layer to every case they tackle. The films rely on eerie tension and well-timed jump scares more than gore, but the vibe is undeniably chilling, especially if you’re watching alone.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

This movie is the definition of gritty horror, and it scares me. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre feels disturbingly real from start to finish, which is part of what makes it so unsettling. Leatherface, the chainsaw-wielding villain with a mask made of human skin, is pure nightmare fuel. It’s not a flashy film; it’s raw, loud, and sweaty, like a fever dream you can’t escape. After watching this, you might think twice before taking a detour down a country road.

It (2017)

If you’ve got coulrophobia (fear of clowns), you might want to skip this one—or not. It takes Stephen King’s novel and updates it with killer visuals, humor, and just the right amount of heart. The Losers’ Club—a group of kids banding together to face the evil Pennywise clown- gives the movie a nostalgic, coming-of-age feel, but make no mistake, it’s terrifying. Pennywise is the kind of villain who smiles at you one second and bites your arm off the next. Iconic.

Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele redefined horror with Get Out. It’s not just scary, it’s smart. The story follows a young Black man meeting his white girlfriend’s family for the first time, and let’s just say, the weekend goes from awkward to horrifying very fast. It’s packed with symbolism, dark humor, and moments that’ll make you side-eye everyone around you. The slow build-up of tension is masterful, and by the time you hit the twist, you’ll be clutching your blanket like it’s a safety net. I was clutching a blanket all night.

The Nun (2018)

For fans of The Conjuring universe, The Nun takes us back to where it all began with the creepiest nun in cinematic history. Set in a Romanian monastery, this film delivers gothic horror at its best: flickering candles, chanting monks, and a demonic presence that never blinks. It’s full of classic “what was that sound?” moments and enough jump scares to keep you alert for days.

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Based on Latin American folklore, The Curse of La Llorona brings the weeping woman legend to life. The story follows a social worker who becomes entangled with the ghostly spirit of La Llorona, a mother cursed to wander forever, mourning her lost children and hunting new ones to replace them. The atmosphere is drenched in dread, and even though it ties into The Conjuring universe, it stands strong on its own. Just maybe don’t watch this one if you live near a river.

Friday the 13th (1980)

Ah, summer camp, the perfect place for horror. Friday the 13th introduced us to Jason Voorhees, the hockey mask-wearing killer who’s become a pop culture icon. The movie starts out like a typical camp slasher, but quickly turns into something much darker. The eerie woods, isolated cabins, and that signature “ch-ch-ch, ah-ah-ah” sound make it a must for Halloween marathons. Classic ‘80s horror at its finest.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

This one’s a total mind trip. Freddy Krueger isn’t your average slasher villain; he kills you in your dreams. That means there’s no safe space, not even your own bed. The mix of surreal visuals and creepy one-liners makes this movie equal parts terrifying and fun. Plus, young Johnny Depp makes his first big-screen appearance here, which is reason enough to watch. Sleep tight… if you can.

Halloween (1978)

The OG slasher film, Halloween, gave us Michael Myers, the silent, unstoppable force that shaped the modern horror genre. The simple but haunting score, the slow build-up of suspense, and Jamie Lee Curtis as the ultimate “final girl” make it timeless. Even after all these years, it still delivers goosebumps. Watching it on Halloween night feels like a rite of passage for horror fans.

Whether you’re into supernatural scares, psychological thrillers, or good old-fashioned slashers, you’re in for a good time and a good scare. Turn off the lights, grab your snacks, and get ready to scream, laugh, and maybe peek through your fingers. Because honestly, what’s Halloween without a little fear and a lot of fun?