The Five Best Places to See Cherry Blossoms in NYC

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NYU chapter.

With temperatures rising above 60 degrees in recent weeks, it’s safe to say that we can say goodbye to the harsh New York City winter. Spring has officially arrived in our beloved city, and it truly could not have come at a better time. As the semester ends, here are some of the best places in the city to enjoy the marvelous cherry blossoms.

These scenic locations are bound to make the end of your semester memorable, so be sure to make the most of them!