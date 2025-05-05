The Five Best Places to See Cherry Blossoms in NYC

With temperatures rising above 60 degrees in recent weeks, it’s safe to say that we can say goodbye to the harsh New York City winter. Spring has officially arrived in our beloved city, and it truly could not have come at a better time. As the semester ends, here are some of the best places in the city to enjoy the marvelous cherry blossoms.
- Washington Square Park
-
In true NYU fashion, it would be a shame not to put Washington Square Park at the top of this list. With cherry blossoms in full bloom there, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a lovely picnic after class, read a good book, or simply relax with friends. Don’t forget to snap some pictures too because it’s definitely worth capturing the experience.
- Central Park
-
This park has to be one of the most popular attractions for cherry blossoms throughout the spring season, with flowers lining the pathways. Premium viewing spots include both the west and east sides of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, the Great Lawn between 79th and 85th Streets, and Sheep Meadow located between 66th and 69th Streets. These spots are perfect for a first date or girls’ day out, so prepare a cute outfit, and get ready for a fun time.
- Union Square Park
-
Nestled in the heart of Manhattan, this hidden gem displays beautiful cherry tree blossoms that can be spotted from a mile away. With plenty of benches and lush greenery, this is a perfect spot for much needed rest and relaxation after a long semester or day of classes!
- Brooklyn Botanical Garden
-
Take a quick getaway from the busyness of Manhattan, and enjoy the beauty of spring at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden. The site offers a special ticketed program called “Brooklyn Botanical Garden in Bloom” on weekdays and weekends. This program includes events such as dancing to live Haitian music, listening to Caribbean guitar performances, watching carnival showcases, and so much more! The program runs until May 11th, so schedule your trip with family and friends today!
- Little Island NYC
-
Located on Pier 55 and known as New York City’s floating park, the attraction features four Yoshino cherry trees with over 60,000 spring bulbs that are sure to catch your eye. This is an incredible site to explore with your friends and is guaranteed to enhance your Instagram or VSCO feeds!
These scenic locations are bound to make the end of your semester memorable, so be sure to make the most of them!