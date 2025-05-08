Four Ways to Spend Your Summer Break in NYC

As the academic year comes to an end, many students are finalizing their plans for the upcoming summer. Some are enrolling in summer classes to fulfill core, elective, and major requirements, while others are pursuing their dreams by working in the city that never sleeps. Whether you plan to be on the move this sunny season or just want to enjoy a day trip, here are some exciting things to cross off your New York City bucket list.
- Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park
-
You may have seen the iconic green lawn movie screenings of your favorite movies all over your Instagram Reels page, and I am excited to let you know that they will return this summer. Screenings take place at night and are completely free of charge. Enjoy classic movies with your loved ones while surrounded by the lively atmosphere of New York City. Make sure to also bring your favorite movie snacks, picnic blankets, or anything else to make yourself comfortable while you enjoy an unforgettable night.
- SummerStage 2025
-
Sponsored by Capital One and the City Parks Foundation, the SummerStage offers a variety of benefit and free concerts in parks across the five boroughs of New York City, as well as at the flagship venue in Central Park located at Rumsey Playfield. With genres including rock, dance, R&B, and salsa, you are bound to have the time of your life while enjoying a well-deserved break. This year’s lineup includes The Driver Era, Alan Walker, and The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital. Take advantage of this opportunity, and celebrate the sound of music this summer!
- Kayaking
-
If you’re looking for a fun recreational activity this summer, take advantage of the New York City waters! You can enjoy free attractions such as the Downtown Boathouse at Pier 26 or the Manhattan Community Boathouse at Pier 96, offering thrilling experiences on the water this summer! Be sure to visit the websites of your respective kayaking sites to find out the opening and closing times for each day this summer!
- Visit Luna Park in Coney Island
-
Unleash your inner child this summer with a trip to the “most iconic destination for fun!” Luna Park offers a variety of thrilling rides such as the Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster, which reaches a speed of 60 miles per hour, or take a ride on the Brooklyn Flyer, which rises up to 100 feet and makes you feel like you are in the clouds. Don’t forget the Coney Tower, which lifts you like a hot air balloon before unexpectedly dropping you in a free fall! Check out their website for more information regarding wristband plans, attractions, and operating dates from June to August!
With this enthralling lineup of attractions, you are sure to make time for fun in your busy schedule and have the summer of a lifetime!